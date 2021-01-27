Almost 20 euros for this great Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury gaming mouse

The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Gaming Mouse is a good model and currently an all-time low, especially since it is for sale.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury: no frills

The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Gaming Mouse offers right-handers a very good grip thanks to its lightweight materials and rubber coating. It is equipped with 8 programmable buttons and a wheel for vertical scrolling. In addition, you can save various profiles in the internal memory and even create your own macros.

In terms of its sensor, it’s a hybrid fusion engine model coupled with Logitech Delta Zero technology. It’s very responsive, so it’s perfect for shooting games.

While it was at 69.99 euros, it is on sale today at 21.12 euros. Otherwise we also have another model of the wireless brand and on offer it is the MX Master 2S.

3 good reasons to crack

Highly sensitive sensor Logitech Delta Zero technology Great price

