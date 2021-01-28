Almost 100 euros for this 1 TB M.2 NVMe PNY XLR8 gaming SSD

Sales and various discounts on M.2 NVMe SSDs are not uncommon right now. Today we offer the PNY CS3030 1TB model which has very good performance.

PNY CS3030: guaranteed performance

PNY is known for its powerful and robust SSDs. If you want to switch to M.2 NVMe technology for even more performance, the CS3030 meets your requirements thanks to its high transfer rates.

Up to 3500 Mbit / s read up to 3000 Mbit / s write

This SSD is part of the XLR8 gaming series, which enables your operating system, but also your games, to start faster and at the same time shortens loading times.

Note that you can also install it on a laptop, provided you have specified a location.

The 1 TB PNY XLR8 Gaming CS3030 costs 103.92 euros and this offer is valid until January 31st. We also have an Intel processor on offer.

Why crack?

Good reading / writing performance.Perfect for a gaming PC. Price-performance ratio

