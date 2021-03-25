Almond Milk Market to Expand at a CAGR of 12.31% Over 2021-2026 – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Almond Milk Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global almond milk market size reached US$ 6.46 Billion in 2020. Almond milk is a dairy milk substitute made from presoaked almonds, water, sugar and acacia. It has a white, creamy texture with a nutty taste. Commercially, almond milk is produced in sweetened and unsweetened forms and various flavors, such as vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. It is a rich source of vitamins E and D, magnesium, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids. The consumption of almond milk helps strengthen bones and muscles, maintain blood sugar levels, prevent osteoporosis, and lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Global Almond Milk Market Trends:

One of the key factors driving the global almond milk market is the rising incidences of lactose intolerance and hypercholesterolemia. Besides this, increasing health-consciousness and awareness regarding animal welfare has encouraged consumers to adopt veganism and incorporate plant-based milk, such as almond milk, in their regular diets, which is supporting the market growth. With easy availability across the offline and online retail channels, market players have been able to reach a broader consumer base, which has further led to the market growth. Moreover, almond milk is extensively employed in the cosmetics industry to formulate face creams and hair care products, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the market value is expected to exceed US$ 12.28 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.31% during 2021-2026.

Market Breakup:

Based on the type, the market has been divided into plain and flavored almond milk.

On the basis of the category, the almond milk market is bifurcated into conventional and organic.

According to the packaging type, the market covers carton, glass and others.

Base on the application, the market has been segregated into beverages, frozen desserts, personal care products and others.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, online stores and others.

On a regional basis, the market has been spread across in North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others) and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Blue Diamond Growers, Califia Farms LLC, Daiya Foods Inc., Earth’s Own Food Company Inc, Hain Celestial Group, Hiland Dairy Foods, Malk Organics LLC, Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC, Sanitarium, SunOpta Inc., The WhiteWave Foods Company.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

