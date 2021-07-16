Almond Ingredients Market Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2027 Almond Ingredients Market_Cd Type (Whole Almond, Pieces, Flour, Milk, Paste, Oil, Others) Application (Bakery and Confectionary, Snacks and Bars, Dairy Products, Nuts and Seed Butter, Others)

Almond is a drupe rich in vitamins, minerals and essential fat content. Almond ingredients are the products of almond used for the preparation of various food & beverages. The inclination of people towards health is the major factor fuelling almond ingredients growth. Increase in innovations in the food industry and change in consumer tastes have fuelled the demand for almond ingredients especially by the confectionaries market manufacturers. Moreover, various almonds ingredients offer various health benefits such as high in vitamin E, reduce the risk of heart diseases by reducing cholesterol, and others.

Companies covered:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Olam International Limited (Singapore), Barry Callebaut Group (Switzerland), Blue Diamond Growers (US), John B. Sanfilippo & Son (US), Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts (Spain), Savencia SA (France), Kanegrade Limited(UK), The Wonderful Company (US), Harris Woolf California Almonds (US), Treehouse California Almond (US), Royal Nut Company (Australia), and Döhler GmbH (Germany).

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption in supply chain thus has impacted supply of raw material to almond ingredient manufacturing company. Also, there is change in consumer purchase behaviour thus the groceries are undergoing a seismic shift. In addition, disruption in import & export of food & beverage goods across countries will also impact the quality texture and freshness of almond and its products.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Due to the health constraints associated with almond ingredients, there is a significant increase in the consumption of plant-based food. The availability of different ingredients according to the modern tastes and acceleration of E-commerce business is boosting its market growth. The shift of preference towards veganism and consuming the natural ingredients has been increased, thus facilitating the expansion of almond ingredients market. Although, the premium cost associated with almond ingredients products restraint to its market growth. Also rise in natural health supplements containing almonds as ingredients is expected to further boost the market growth. Moreover, product development and launch of various products by market players will also contribute towards market growth.

Surge in usage in health supplements

Iran is the largest producer of almonds. The usage of almond ingredients in the pharmaceutical sectors is growing rapidly. The companies are involved in producing special infant formulas based on almost ingredient thus catering to higher nutritional demand of natural products and gaining more market share.

Upgradation of technologies

The emerging technologies are repeatedly helping in introducing new techniques of packaging and labelling. The modernisation of supply chain through online trade has boosted almond ingredients market growth.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global almond ingredients market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global almond ingredients market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global almond ingredients market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global almond ingredients market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

