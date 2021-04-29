Alloy Steel Material Petrochemical Fasteners Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Growth, Revenue

The petrochemical fasteners are mechanical joints for connecting pipes in the petrochemical industry. These joints connect two or three different pipes for the flow of products in a petrochemical industry. In addition to that, these petrochemical fasteners are used in both internal and external operations. In some applications these petrochemical fasteners are welded outside as a permanent joint for pipelines that are immersed in the ground. The most commonly used petrochemical fasteners are made of stainless steel, carbon steel, and alloy steel.

The selection of the right petrochemical fastener in the right application is critical as it involves the flow of oil and gas. Petrochemical fasteners, which include screws and bolts used to connect the joints or pipes to a load bearing wall are critical to petrochemical production and transportation applications. The selection of the petrochemical fasteners involves the safety of critical assets and human labor and failure in selecting the right fastener will result in leakage.

Global players in the petrochemical fasteners market are focusing on acquiring regional players and this is slated to remain a key strategy for major players over the forecast period.

Petrochemical Fasteners Market: Dynamics

The petrochemical fasteners market is witnessing steady growth as manufacturers are looking to support end users by enhancing productivity and providing petrochemical fasteners with custom design, material selection and coating. The market for petrochemical fasteners is witnessing a trend of ‘manufactured to order’ which keeps the manufacturers to look for and acquire new orders.

A key trend in the global petrochemical fasteners market is plating and coating for heavy-duty applications or applications in extreme weather conditions. The adoption of fluoropolymers that incorporate plastics and corrosion inhibitors such as Xylan coatings is driving the global petrochemical fasteners market. These coating products support operators as they offer excellent corrosion and chemical resistance. In addition to that, these coated petrochemical fasteners reduce the friction co-efficient and can work well under high temperature and load conditions.

Petrochemical Fasteners Market: Market segmentation

The global petrochemical fasteners market can be segmented on the basis of material type, plating and coating type and application.

On the basis of material type, the global petrochemical fasteners market has been segmented into:

Alloy steel

Stainless steel

Carbon Steel

Duplex

On the basis of plating and coating type, the global petrochemical fasteners market has been segmented into:

Xylan

Molybdenum

Zinc

Others

On the basis of application, the global petrochemical fasteners market has been segmented into:

Production (Refining)

Storage

Transportation

Petrochemical Fasteners Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global petrochemical fasteners market are:

American Fastener Technologies Corporation

Allfasteners Pty Ltd

B&G

Beck Prosper Limited

Brooks Forgings Limited

Deepak Fasteners Limited

Farsley Fasteners Ltd

Fastenerdata

Hobson Engineering

Hollandia

LSP Holding (UK) Ltd

Midlands Components

Studbolt Scotland Ltd

Transformers UK Limited

Usha Fasteners Pvt. Ltd.

