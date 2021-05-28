Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2030

Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market: Introduction

Allogeneic human chondrocyte is an emerging therapy that can be used for cartilage repair and other indications. Only few players are involved in the development of this treatment procedure. Allogeneic human articular chondrocytes (hAC) could be a good alternative; however, the possibility of immunological incompatibility between recipient and hAC donor should be considered.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market

Geriatric population and high prevalence of obesity are likely to continue to contribute to the growing prevalence of osteoarthritis (OA), placing a major burden on individuals, health systems, and social care systems across the world. Rise in incidence of OA is expected to boost the demand for improved drugs and new therapies. According to the Arthritis Foundation, 130 million individuals around the globe would be affected by osteoarthritis by the year 2050. Obesity is considered a risk factor for osteoarthritis, especially knee osteoarthritis. According to the World Health Organization, prevalence of obesity has nearly tripled since 1975, globally. In 2016, more than 650 million adults and 41 million children, under 5 years of age, were obese.

Emerging technologies that transforms the allogeneic human chondrocyte market are cartilage restoration technologies, gene therapy, stem cells, and tissue engineering. Cartilage restoration technology is broadly divided into two types: two-stage and one-stage techniques and few of these techniques are still under clinical trial in the U.S. However, these techniques are well-adopted among physicians in Europe.

High cost of treatment procedure is projected to hamper the market. Stem cell therapy may cost US$ 5,000–10,000 per treatment. In some clinics, the prices vary between US$ 7,000-8,000. Presently, outside the U.S., cultured stem cell procedures are being offered. Cultured stem cell procedures are employed to treat orthopedic and degenerative conditions.

Musculoskeletal System Disorders Segment Expanded Significantly

Based on application, the global allogeneic human chondrocyte market can be divided into osteoarthritis, musculoskeletal system disorders, and others

The osteoarthritis segment dominated the global market in 2019. It is projected to sustain its position during the forecast period. Rise in geriatric population with osteoarthritis issues across the world has augmented the number of surgeries performed in the last few years.

However, the musculoskeletal system disorders segment is estimated to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. According to the State of Musculoskeletal Health, 2019 report, prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions in the U.K. was 15,899,000, in 2017

Hospitals Segment to Dominate Global Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market

Based on end-user, the global allogeneic human chondrocyte market can be segregated into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers

In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment accounted for a prominent share of the market in 2019 owing to a large number of orthopedic procedures performed in hospitals owing to the presence of integrated healthcare facilities and availability of technologically advanced infrastructure at hospitals. The number of orthopedic surgery procedures performed worldwide was approximately 22.3 million in 2017.

North America to Dominate Global Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market

In terms of region, the global allogeneic human chondrocyte market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America accounted for a significant share of the global allogeneic human chondrocyte market in 2019 followed by Europe. Increase in prevalence of osteoarthritis in patients, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increase in investments are attributed to the major share held by North America in the global allogeneic human chondrocyte market. Innovative therapy and upcoming product launches in North America are expected to further propel the market in the region by the end of 2030. As per CDC, osteoarthritis affects over 32.5 million adults in the U.S. every year.

The market in developing countries in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in patient population, key players focus on providing osteoarthritis treatments, and increase in public & private healthcare spending are fueling the allogeneic human chondrocyte market in Asia Pacific. Awareness and adoption of novel drugs play a major role in propelling the allogeneic human chondrocyte market.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global allogeneic human chondrocyte market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Kolon TissueGene, Inc

ISTO Technologies Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Genzyme

CellGenix

EMD Serono

Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market: Research Scope

Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market, by Application

Osteoarthritis

Musculoskeletal System Disorders

Others

Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

