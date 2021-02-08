Allergy Immunotherapy Market Analysis with Research Report 2021

The Allergy Immunotherapy Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Allergy Immunotherapy market will register a 9.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1843.3 million by 2025, from $ 1265.7 million in 2019.

Top Leading Companies of Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market are ALK-Abello, Stallergenes Greer, Merck, Allergy Therapeutics, HAL, Holister Stier, Leti

The major factors for the growth of the allergy immunotherapy market include the increasing burden of various types of allergies and the launch of new sublingual immunotherapies in emerging economies. The rising cases of allergies are expected to increase the demand of allergy immunotherapy, leading to the high growth of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC), about 22.1% of young children aged between 13 and 14 years are affected by hay fever, which was globally published in World Allergy Week 2016 fact sheet. As per the data published by the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States, with an annual cost in excess of USD 18 billion, and more than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year. There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies among both children and adults, globally. Hence, the increasing burden of allergic diseases is expected to aid the demand for novel immunotherapies.

On The Basis Of Product, The Allergy Immunotherapy Market Is Primarily Split Into

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy

Sublingual Immunotherapy

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers

Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Asthma

Others

Geographically, the 135 pages report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Furthermore, This Study Will Help Our Clients Solve The Following Issues:

Cyclical dynamics – We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.

Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.

Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage.

Interrelated opportunities – This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.

Key Market Trends

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT) is the Segment by Immunotherapy Type expected to Hold Largest Market Share

The subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT), is the most commonly used and most effective form of allergy immunotherapy and it is the only treatment available that actually changes the immune system, making it possible to prevent the development of new allergies and asthma. The rising approval of immunotherapy is the major factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, recently, in 2018, one of the major market players, Stallergenes Greer received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the extension of the indication for Oralair, an allergy immunotherapy sublingual tablet, to treat patients ages 5 to 9 with grass pollen-induced allergic rhinitis. Furthermore, governments are taking initiatives to increase the awareness about allergies among the population, for instance recently, in January 2018, the Ministry and the Japanese Society of Allergology opened a dedicated website about allergies. Thus, owing to the rising burden of allergies and awareness among the population the market is expected to witness high growth.

