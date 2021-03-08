Allergy Immunotherapies Market Skyrocketing Revenue US$ 4,185.89 million by 2027 With Anergis, DBV Technologies, Dermapharm Holding, Allergy Therapeutics

The allergy immunotherapies market was valued at US$ 1,819.18 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,185.89 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Allergy immunotherapy, also called desensitization or hypo-sensitization, is a medical treatment focused on several types of allergies. There is a growth in the prevalence of allergies, and conventional treatment interventions, such as pharmacotherapy, have often been found incompetent. Consequently, allergy immunotherapy is growing popularity for curing several types of allergies by increasing immunological tolerance and changing the course of the disease. The allergy immunotherapies market is expected to grow owing to key driving factors such as the increasing prevalence of allergic disorders and technological advancements in sublingual dosage formulations. However, drawbacks associated with the use of allergy immunotherapies and regulatory variations across regions is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy Complete Report at@

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008219/

Top Key Vendors:

ALK-Abelló A/S

AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

LETIPharma

Stallergenes Greer

HAL Allergy B.V

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Anergis

DBV Technologies

Dermapharm Holding

Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Immunotherapies Market By Treatment:

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)

Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

Allergy Immunotherapies Market By Allergy Type:

Allergic Rhinitis

Asthma

Food Allergy

Venom Allergy

Others

Allergy Immunotherapies Market By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy



Market Insight Growing Prevalence of Allergic Disorders

Allergic disorders are the most common problems addressed by primary care physicians and pediatricians; more than 25% of the population in developed countries suffers from allergies. Allergies encompass a spectrum of disorders that are characterized by the development of an overactive immune response to an allergen, resulting in Th2 polarized cytokine response to the allergen and the production of an IgE antibody response.

The growing prevalence of allergic disorders demands allergy immunotherapy, which is a safe and effective treatment against allergens such as pollen, insect molds, and animals, as well as for allergic asthma. In the recent report of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, 54% of the population had positive test responses to one or more allergens. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, allergic rhinitis affects 10–30% of the population, and adverse drug reactions may affect up to 10% of the global population, and nearly 20% of hospitalized patients. As per the data of the National Center for Health Statistics survey carried out in 2018, the number of reported respiratory allergies, food allergies, and skin allergies in the past 12 months was 7.1 million, 4.8 million, and 9.2 million, respectively.

Try a sample Copy of this Allergy Immunotherapies Market report now! @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008219/

The report analyzes the entire demand and supply chain in the Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market and studies the various components. The impact of Porter’s five forces on the growth of the market has been also analyzed in the report. Referring to case studies, the report traces the historical development of the market. The demand for each of the product types has been assessed in the report.

The report also provides information on the various factors that affect the sales of Allergy Immunotherapies market. These include trends, drivers and restrictions. The key growth opportunities in the market have also been studied and the ways in which these opportunities will increase market growth have also been summarized.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 6 Global Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 7 Allergy Immunotherapies Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market y Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com