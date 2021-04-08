Alleged conspiracy: Jordan imposes information ban | Free press

Reporting on ex-Crown Prince Hamsa, who says he is under house arrest, is also prohibited. The critic of the royal family is said to be involved in a conspiracy against regent Abdullah II.

Amman (dpa) – Jordan has banned any further reporting in the case of an alleged conspiracy in the kingdom. Former Crown Prince Hamsa bin Hussein is also said to be involved in the plot – he has denied the allegations.

“The ban includes audio and visual media as well as social networking sites and the publication and distribution of images or videos on the subject,” Attorney General Hassan Abdallat said in a statement from the Petra State Agency. According to this, all information related to Prince Hamsa is prohibited. Investigations in the case must be kept secret.

Prince Hamsa is a half-brother of King Abdullah II, the 41-year-old said he was under house arrest on Saturday. In a video published by the British BBC, the prince sharply criticized King Abdullah II. On Monday evening, the royal court announced that Prince Hamsa had confirmed his allegiance to his half-brother.

Investigations have shown that people close to the prince are in contact with ‘destabilizing’ forces, the government said. Several suspects have been arrested.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99