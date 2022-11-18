All weapons in Warzone 2 and how to unlock them

Warzone 2 not too long ago made an exceptional debut throughout all of its platforms and formally kicked off the primary season of Fashionable Warfare 2, introducing 4 new weapons.

Like the unique Warzone, Warzone 2 is a free-to-play gameplay enlargement of Fashionable Warfare 2 carrying over all of its gunplay options, Operators, devices, and weapons to a model new desert map, Al Mazrah. Alongside the standard Battle Royale mode, it additionally encompasses a new survival DMZ mode.

Warzone 2 shares its arsenal with Fashionable Warfare 2, and as such, the weapon development and unlocking system between these two titles is seamless. With Season 1, Infinity Ward launched the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle and the BAS-P SMG at first of the season on the Battle Cross, with the Chimera Assault Rifle and M13B Assault Rifle presently set to reach in a mid-season replace.

All Warzone 2 weapons and their unlock necessities

Gamers in each the Battle Royale and DMZ modes of Warzone 2 will have the ability to choose up and use any weapon off the bottom. Nonetheless, so as to add a weapon to a loadout, they might want to unlock it first.

The Gunsmith system permits gamers so as to add as much as 5 attachments and tweak them accordingly, as a part of a customized loadout. With the brand new Weapon Platform system launched in Fashionable Warfare 2, Warzone 2 gamers are capable of unlock completely different weapons from the identical platform as they progress, together with appropriate attachments.

Season 1 of Warzone 2 and Fashionable Warfare 2 launched 4 new weapons, two out there from the beginning and two scheduled to be added afterward within the mid-season replace. With that being stated, let’s take a better take a look at every of the weapon platforms in Warzone 2 and their respective weapons.

M4 Weapon Platform

M4 (Assault Rifle) – Unlocked Mechanically

FTAC Recon (Battle Rifle) – Unlocked at M4 Stage 14

556 Icarus (LMG) – Unlocked at M4 Stage 19

M16 (Assault Rifle) – Unlocked at 556 Icarus Stage 14

FFS Hurricane (SMG) – Unlocked at FTAC Recon Stage 17

Ordnance Weapon Platform

EBR-14 (Marksman Rifle) – Unlocked Mechanically

SO-14 (Battle Rifle) – Unlocked at EBR-14 Stage 12

Bryson 800 Weapon Platform

Bryson 800 (Shotgun) – Unlocked Mechanically

Bryson 890 (Shotgun) – Unlocked at Bryson 800 Stage 16

Bryson Lengthy Rifle Weapon Platform

SP-R 208 (Marksman Rifle) – Unlocked at Rank 7

SA-B 50 (Marksman Rifle) – Unlocked at SP-R 208 Stage 16

LA-B 330 (Sniper) – Unlocked at SA-B 50 Stage 17

SP-X 80 (Sniper) – Unlocked at LA-B 330 Stage 17

Lachmann & Meer Weapon Platform

Lachman-762 (Battle Rifle) – Unlocked at Rank 16

Lachman-556 (Assault Rifle) – Unlocked at Lachman-762 Stage 12

LM-S (Marksman Rifle) – Unlocked at Lachman-762 Stage 16

RAPP H (LMG) – Unlocked at Lachman-556 Stage 12

Lachmann Subb (SMG) – Unlocked at Lachman-556 Stage 12

Tactique Verte Weapon Platform

TAQ-56 (Assault Rifle) – Unlocked at Rank 19

TAQ-V (Battle Rifle) – Unlocked at TAQ-56 Stage 11

TAQ-M (Marksman Rifle) – Unlocked at TAQ-56 Stage 20

Kastovia Weapon Platform

Kastov 762 (Assault Rifle) – Unlocked at Rank 23

Kastov 545 (Assault Rifle) – Unlocked at Kastov 762 Stage 13

RPK (LMG) – Unlocked at Kastov 762 Stage 16

Kastov-74u (Assault Rifle) – Unlocked at Kastov 545 Stage 13

Vaznev-9K (SMG) – Unlocked at Kastov-74u Stage 15

Minibak (SMG) – Unlocked at Vaznev-9K Stage 14

XRK Weapon Platform

X12 (Handgun) – Unlocked at Rank 31

X13 Auto (Handgun) – Unlocked at X12 Stage 10

Bruen Bullpup Weapon Platform

STB 556 (Assault Rifle) – Unlocked at Rank 41

MX9 (SMG) – Unlocked at STB 556 Stage 13

HCR 56 (LMG) – Unlocked at STB 556 Stage 20

Bruen Ops Weapon Platform

BAS-P (SMG) – Season 1 Battlepass sector A6 HVT (Free)

Chimera (Assault Rifle) – Weapon Unlock Challange (TBD Mid-season replace)

M13B (Assault Rifle)- Weapon Unlock Challange (TBD Mid-season replace)

Imperatorium Weapon Platform

Victus XMR (Sniper Rifle) – Season 1 Battlepass sector A7 HVT (Free)

Non-platform Weapons

Vel 46 (SMG) – Unlocked Mechanically

Sakin MG38 (LMG) – Unlocked Mechanically

MCPR-300 (Sniper) – Unlocked Mechanically

P890 (Handgun) -Unlocked Mechanically

PILA (Launcher) – Unlocked Mechanically

PDSW 528 (SMG) – Unlocked at Rank 5

Expedite 12 (Shotgun) – Unlocked at Rank 12

.50 GS (Handgun) – Unlocked at Rank 13

STRELA-P (Launcher) – Unlocked at Rank 14

JOKR (Launcher) – Unlocked at Rank 24

RAAL MG (LMG) – Unlocked at Rank 25

Lockwood Mk2 (Marksman Rifle) – Unlocked at Rank 28

RPG-7 (Launcher) – Unlocked at Rank 32

Lockwood 300 (Shotgun) – Unlocked at Rank 36

Riot Defend (Melee) – Unlocked at Rank 37

Fennec 45 (SMG) – Unlocked at Rank 38

Basilisk (Launcher) – Unlocked at Rank 39

Sign 50 (Sniper) – Unlocked at Rank 44

Warzone 2 is presently out there on the Xbox One, Xbox Collection X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC by way of battle.web and Steam. gamers can bounce proper in and check out the Battle Royale and DMZ modes at no cost, or buy Fashionable Warfare 2 to expertise its multiplayer mode.



