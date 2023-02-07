All Wand Customization options available in Hogwarts Legacy

It’s virtually time for Hogwarts Legacy to develop into accessible to the general public. This model new Wizarding World journey is a dream come true for followers of the Harry Potter sequence. Gamers step into the footwear of a brand new fifth-year pupil on the famend Hogwarts College of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As such, this comes with equally mundane school-life duties.

This consists of selecting the primary wand, the important thing software to any wizard’s repertoire. They’re additionally the primary technique of interacting with the world in Hogwarts Legacy. As an RPG, the newest recreation from Avalanche Software program permits gamers to customise their wand as they see match. Here’s a full rundown for newcomers.

Gamers have quite a few choices to customise their wamd in Hogwarts Legacy

A wand in Hogwarts Legacy consists of the next traits:

Type

Wooden sort

Core

Size

Flexibility

Handles

Let’s check out every class intimately:

Type

Defines the basic look of a wand by way of patterns and colour. Comes within the following sorts:

Notched (Heat Brown, Gentle Brown, or Dusty Pink)

Traditional (Gray, Black, or Gray-Brown)

Mushy Spiral (Gentle Brown, Heat Brown, or Black)

Spiral (Ash Brown, Inexperienced-Gray, or Darkish Brown)

Stalk (Honey Brown, Darkish Brown, or Heat Brown)

Ringed (Darkish Brown, Pale Brown, and Buff)

Crooked Spiral (Darkish Gray, Heat Brown, or Pale Brown)

Pure (Gray, Honey Brown, or Heat Brown)

Wooden sort

Defines the kind of wooden used for the development of the wand. The next choices can be found to select from and there’s a huge selection in that regard:

Acacia

Alder

Apple

Ash

Aspen

Beech

Blackthorn

Black Walnut

Cedar

Cherry

Chestnut

Cypress

Dogwood

Ebony

Elder

Elm

English Oak

Fir

Hawthorn

Hazel

Holly

Hornbeam

Larch

Laurel

Maple

Pear

Pine

Poplar

Purple Oak

Redwood

Rowan

Silver Lime

Spruce

Sycamore

Vine

Walnut

Willow

Yew

Core

The elemental part that makes the magic stream by means of the wand. There are solely three sorts:

Dragon Heartstring: Comes from fearsome dragons, this core is understood for highly effective magic.

Unicorn Hair: Obtained from the elusive unicorns, this core produces dependable magic.

Phoenix Feather: Plucked from the legendary phoenix, this core permits for versatile magic.

Size

Lore-wise, this displays the character of the person. Typically, common sized wands are for sturdy magic customers. Within the recreation, the shortest size is 9.5 inches, and the utmost is 14.5 inches.

Flexibility

That is the second attribute decided by character, however customers can tweak it too. This ranges from Fairly Flexible to Unyielding, and because the names counsel, additionally they equally mirror how the person is.

Fairly Flexible

Pretty Flexible

Very Versatile

Fairly Versatile

Surprisingly Swishy

Swishy

Barely Springy

Supple

Moderately Supple

Whippy

Pliant

Brittle

Onerous

Strong

Stiff

Inflexible

Unbending

Barely Yielding

Unyielding

Handles

This last choose will probably be accessible later as gamers progress by means of the narrative, permitting customers to pick out from numerous handles to carry the wand.

A second choice can do the job if gamers don’t want the trouble of customizing their wand.

Take the Wizarding World quiz to let destiny decide your wand’s traits in Hogwarts Legacy

reminder you possibly can hyperlink your wizarding world account to your hogwarts legacy recreation to hold over your own home and wand choice (patronus TBA) and declare unique rewards reminder you possibly can hyperlink your wizarding world account to your hogwarts legacy recreation to hold over your own home and wand choice (patronus TBA) and declare unique rewards https://t.co/ELysdRdTcJ

If gamers want for a quiz as an alternative, they will go to the Wizarding World’s official web site and partake within the Wand ceremony. Finally, they are going to be given a wand based mostly on their solutions.

After linking your Warner Bros account to your Wizarding World profile, log in to the sport and go to Olivanders’ to obtain the imported wand. Gamers who don’t just like the consequence can change parameters like core, wooden, and so forth.

Hogwarts Legacy releases on February 10 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Collection X|S, whereas Deluxe Version house owners get three days early entry. The Nintendo Change model will arrive on June 25, 2023, whereas the PlayStation and Xbox One variations will launch on April 4, 2023.

