all variants that were discovered in the series

The Loki series ended on Wednesday with the release of the sixth episode. Although season 2 has been confirmed by the credits, it is unlikely to be arriving anytime soon and we will have tons of Marvel shows ahead of its release, like Eternals, the What If series. .? and Hawkeye. This is the opportunity to summarize all the variants of Loki that have appeared and have thus been integrated into the MCU.

Loki L1130

This is the main variant of the series, the protagonist that we follow. As a reminder, this is the 2012 version we see on screen and it represents the Nexus event created after an unfortunate meeting between future Tony Stark and the Hulk. In Avengers: Endgame, the superheroes who didn’t disappear after Thanos’ snapped fingers managed to find a way back in time to reunite the Infinity Stones to bring everyone back. The tesseract fell and slid at the feet of Thor’s brother, who used it to escape, creating a branch of time that should never have happened.

In 2012 Loki had not yet known the death of Frigga, the disappearance of Odin and the destruction of Asgard and obviously did not know what tragic fate awaited him in the face of Thanos. The original Loki in the sacred timeline actually remains dead. This is all the complexity of the multiverse created by the series.

Hulk loki

A cross between the Hulk and Loki? It seems unlikely, but this version appears to have curved horns growing straight out of the head instead of horns that adorn the helmet. The original Loki, always on the lookout for strength, may have wanted to transfuse himself with gamma-irradiated blood to become even more powerful. Hulk Loki appears briefly in the comics, where all the different variations come together.

President Loki

This fun version of Loki is very new to the comics as it is taken from the comic Vote Loki, which was inspired by the 2016 American elections. Appeared in episode 5, it’s the only other version so far that is also played by Tom Hiddleston. He leads another series of God of Mischief variants in the Void timeline. He encrusted with Kid Loki trying to steal the throne from him, resulting in a general brawl. Later, Croco-Loki cuts off his hand.

Lady Loki / Sylvie

This is the great episode 2 revelation that Lady Loki revealed to us. Very complex character since Marvel Studios merged Sylvie, the comic sorceress, with Lady Loki, who is none other than the real Loki who took on the looks of a woman. It is well established in MCU records that this is a variant of the god of mischief. She had a peaceful childhood in Asgard on her timeline before TVA found her. She wants revenge on Ravonna Renslayer, who ruined her life and forced her to flee with a TemPad.

classic Loki

This aged version of Loki tells us what would have been the one we would have followed from the start if she had lived beyond the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Without swords, daggers or hammers, this variant essentially masters witchcraft. So, thanks to magic, he was able to distract Alioth in the chronology of the void by creating a mirage of Asgard that enabled Sylvie and Loki to go beyond the void and thus get from the citadel to the kingdom of Limbo. Classic Loki wears the costume of the very first version of the god of mischief in the comics.

Child loki

Although it doesn’t appear, Kid Loki is very dangerous. In his timeline, he killed Thor, which resulted in the TVA catching up with him and sending him off into the void. Through his exploits, he gained control over all other Lokis. He seems to have a close connection with croco-loki. At the costume level, this variant remains true to the comics.

boastful loki

A variant of Loki with a hammer? The allusion to the god of thunder cannot be overlooked, although it doesn’t look like the original Mjollnir at all. It could also be a variant of Thor’s hammer. In his timeline, he managed to defeat Captain America and Iron Man and claimed an infinity glove for himself. However, this variant seems to be less clever than the others as it relies entirely on its clout.

Loki Vikings

This variant is primarily an allusion to Norse mythology. It’s also from a story Loki told in Mighty Thor # 6. On the hologram we see a horned helmet covering the upper half of Loki’s face and a green cloak. This is what the god of mischief wore on the cover of the comic. In this story, a Viking warrior named Bodolf is furious when his prayers to Thor fail to make him win the battles he is fighting. He will therefore rather pray to Loki, who advises him to drink the blood of a dragon, which gives him the power to defeat Thor in battle. He will follow their advice, but will turn into a monster.

Tour de France Loki

We can put this variant first in the top of the craziest versions. Apparently not all variants are bloodthirsty gods thirsting for conquest and power, no, some just want to win a competition. This is apparently the case with the Tour de France Loki, where we hold the Omnisports Cup, the trophy given to the winner of the Tour de France. There is also a “Team Loki” bib which suggests that there could be multiple variations on the same team.

crocodile-loki

When the other Loki variants were sent to the Void timeline, they discovered an alligator version of Loki, complete with horns. They therefore assumed that it was also a version of Loki because of its green color. Old Loki understands his language and seems to get along well with Kid Loki.

Vacuum variants

When President Loki landed, a multitude of variants stood around him. They serve as soldiers in this version of Thor’s brother. From left to right we find Hooded Green Arrow Loki, equipped with a yellow knife and overalls, Horns Loki, covered everywhere except the eyes, Tall Loki hiding behind it, pilot Loki with huge horns, and a samurai Loki who comes with a pointed helmet. To his right, Conqueror Loki is dressed like Genghis Khan from Night at the Museum and is brandishing an ax. There is also a red Loki and a punk rocker Loki.

Frost giant loki

The events in Thor revealed that Loki is the son of Laufey, the king of the ice giants. The fact that he was not Odin’s biological son made him feel really bad. In Episode 2 of Loki, Mobius called him the Ice Runt and his explanation concluded that they were also dealing with a variant of Loki that actually had blue skin and red eyes.

Trickster loki

His name could have been Pan Loki, since his appearance on the TVA hologram clearly reminds of the Greek god Pan. The latter was the god of nature for ancient Greece, known for his love for nature and music as well as for his quick wittedness. Nevertheless Loki is “only” a little over a thousand years old and thus too young to have been a god of ancient Greece, who long BC. Has appeared. Perhaps the god of malice has taken over his appearance, which is very likely since he is still wearing a green suit, the iconic color of Thor’s brother.

