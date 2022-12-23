All upcoming Genshin Impact characters after Wanderer banner

Genshin Affect builders have revealed the banner order for the second half of the patch 3.3 replace. The present ones that includes Wanderer and Arataki Itto shall be swapped for the brand new rerun banners in a couple of days. Many gamers locally sit up for all of the characters that shall be featured within the upcoming patches. They are going to current an excellent alternative for many who need to purchase new and outdated entities by spending Primogems.

The neighborhood is already conscious of Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato’s rerun banners dropping on December 27, 2022. Nonetheless, officers have additionally confirmed the characters that can debut in future patches. Right here is every part gamers must know in regards to the entities coming after Wanderer in Genshin Affect.

Record of all upcoming Genshin Affect characters that gamers ought to contemplate pulling

The Genshin Affect 3.3 replace is able to see its second section of character event-wish banners in a couple of days. Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato will return to the event-wish banners. Each of them are nice five-star characters from Inazuma that may deal tons of harm when used with the proper construct and groups.

The builders have introduced that these rerun banners will drop on December 27, 2022, and shall be accessible till the top of the patch 3.3 replace. Therefore, gamers may have till January 17 to summon both or each of these characters.

Leaks reveal patch 3.4 banners could characteristic outdated and new DPS models

Genshin Affect is ready to begin the brand new 12 months with its upcoming 3.4 replace, which can characteristic tons of Liyue characters. Leaks have revealed that the patch 3.4 banner will characteristic two new and three rerun characters for gamers to select from.

The brand new entities in query are Alhaitham and Yaoyao. Each of those are Dendro models and had been formally revealed within the current drip advertising submit made by the builders.

Alhaitham has been confirmed to be a five-star character by officers and has appeared many instances in Sumeru’s Archon Quest. Leaks have already revealed all his talents, and he is at present being in comparison with Keqing as a consequence of similarities of their assault patterns. Yaoyao, then again, goes to be a brand new four-star character that gamers have been ready for nearly two years now. The brand new four-star entity has been leaked to be a Dendro healer and can use polearm weapons.

[Reliable] Pictures courtesy of Yukizero, which aligns with what we all know. 3.4 First Half – Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao

Genshin Affect celebrates each new 12 months with its personal in-game flagship occasion known as the Lantern Rites. Throughout it, it’s commonplace follow for the builders to launch a brand new Liyue character (Yaoyao on this case) and reruns of different outdated entities from the identical area, resembling Hu Tao, Xiao, Yelan, and many others.

Credible sources have confirmed by way of their leaks that within the upcoming Lantern Rites in Genshin Affect 3.4, gamers will see three figures from the identical space return with their rerun banners. Listed here are those recommended by dependable sources:

Xiao (Section I)

Hu Tao (Section II)

Yelan (Section II)

Xiao’s rerun will seem alongside Alhaitham’s debut banner within the first section of the event-wish banners. Within the second section, they are going to characteristic Hu Tao and Yelan. Many followers shall be glad to lastly see Hu Tao return after being unable to be summoned for 400 days since her final look in Genshin Affect.

