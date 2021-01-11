All the superhero movies of 2021 you can’t miss

2020 should be full of superhero blockbusters. But the Covid-19 was there, pushing the big studios to review their release plans. Result: Apart from Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984 we had no other comic adaptations in the cinema. Everyone is hoping 2021 will be the year of return to normal. Here is the superhero movie schedule for 2021. Click here to see all of the movies we’re impatiently waiting for, all genres put together!

WARNING: The data that we share with you in this article is undoubtedly subject to change depending on how the pandemic develops and government responses to it.

Morbius

Despite the resounding failure of the suicide command, Jared Leto will not let go of the superhero genre and will play the role of Michael Morbius, a biochemist who turned vampire and becomes an iconic villain of the adventures of Spider-Man. Release planned for March 17, 2021.

How I became a superhero

The only French production in our selection, How I Became a Superhero, is further proof that French cinema can come up with original genre suggestions. Douglas Attal signs with How I Became a Superhero His Own Hero Corp? Answer April 21, 2021.

Black widow

Black Widow, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie since Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), will also be the first to focus on the character of Natacha Romanoff, who died in Avengers: Endgame. The plot that will take place between the films Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War tells the little-known past of the Black Widow. Tony Stark, who also passed away after fighting Thanos, is expected to appear in the film. Originally scheduled for April 29, 2020, Black Widow will finally be released on May 7, 2021.

Samaritan

Samaritan, an original production that neither Marvel nor DC owns, will feature a boy who sets out to track down a mysteriously vanished mythical superhero played by Sylvester Stallone. The film will be released on June 2, 2021.

Poison: Let there be carnage

Let There Be Carnage continues the adventures of Venom hosted by Tom Hardy and stages the confrontation between the famous symbiote and Carnage, a serial killer who has crossed the path of another symbiote. The film will be directed by Andy Serkis and will be released in France on June 23, 2021.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

The second film in Phase 4 of the MCU, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, was originally scheduled to be released in February 2021 during the Chinese New Year. It must be said that the film that will feature Marvel’s first Chinese superhero is tailored for the Asian market. However, Disney had to review its strategy and schedule its release on July 7th, 2020.

The suicide squad

The Suicide Squad is both a sequel and a reboot of David Ayer’s film Suicide Squad. It is a new Warner attempt to protect the DCEU from an industrial accident. However, directed by James Gunn, the director of the two Guardians of the Galaxy films, the film should draw crowds who will no doubt be impressed by the prospect of rediscovering the artistic touch and madness of whoever gave the MCU two of his best movies. Release planned for August 4, 2021.

Superhero in spite of himself

After the surprising success of Nicky Larson and Cupid’s Perfume, Philippe Lacheau returns with a new film that has inevitably been crossed out. We don’t know much about this project other than that the Pippi Band will be back to laugh more. We’re glad. Release planned for October 20, 2021.

Eternal

Eternals is arguably one of the most anticipated films in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With its five-star cast (Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington), the film has to introduce a whole new team from the Marvel Universe and present new horizons that will undoubtedly have a huge impact on the sequel. The film will be released on November 3, 2021.

Spider-Man 3

While the Spider-Man 3 film does not yet have an official title, it remains one of the films we are studying most closely. First, because it is the first film produced since the new agreement between the management of Sony and Disney. then because every announcement confirms that this project will be a real UFO within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the arrival of the ancient incarnations of Spider-Man. Despite the fact that the date seems difficult to hold given the progress in the development of the film (we are still in negotiations), the film is currently still slated for December 17, 2021 in the US.

Wonder Woman 1984

By the end we thought we would see Wonder Woman in theaters in 1984 2020. But the pandemic decided otherwise. While the film has released both in theaters and on HBO Max in the US, the early reviews of this new installment of Diana Prince’s adventures seem particularly mixed. We’ll be sure to tell you our opinion when it hits theaters.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The same goes for the Justice League’s Snyder Cut: We don’t have an official release date. This doesn’t stop the film from posting news on a regular basis as the announcements and trailers progress. We can’t wait to discover this four-hour film (or this series of four one-hour episodes). Scheduled for 2021, we will of course keep you updated on the release mode in France as soon as we have the information.