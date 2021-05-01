All the films that you can see in the cinema on May 19th

It is official ! Cinemas and some other cultural sites can reopen their doors from May 19th, provided sanitary conditions permit. After more than six months of closure, we all really want to find the cinemas. But which films will be shown when it reopens?

Goodbye Idiots (by Albert Dupontel)

Goodbye Idiots, released a week before the second sentence, are released in theaters. The new film by Albert Dupontel (Bernie, goodbye up there) is a true masterpiece that has been awarded seven Césars, including best film and best actor. He’s funny, delicate and punk at the same time. Aesthetically a dream, it is led by a Virginie Efira who is at the forefront of her art!

Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train (by Haruo Sotozaki)

Despite being released in the midst of a health crisis, the film Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train quickly became the biggest hit at the Japanese box office, beating the relentless Spirited Away by Hayao Miyazaki. It must be said that the film is based on the reputation of the animated Demon Slayer which it is a direct sequel to and which is not a simple OAV. The film, which adapts volumes 7 and 8 of the manga by Koyoharu Gotōge, promises to be one of the big events of 2021 in terms of Japanimation.

Drunk (by Thomas Vinterberg)

With Mads Mikkelsen, who will soon be featured in Fantastic Beasts 3, Drunk is one of the best films of 2020. It tells the story of four friends who put into practice the theory of a prominent Scandinavian psychiatrist who claims that the A person is born with alcohol Drunk is alternately funny, sad and extremely human. An ethical experience to live in theaters before it’s released on DVD in June 2021.

Fall (by Viggo Mortensen)

The actor, painter, poet, photographer and musician Viggo Mortensen has many talents. With Falling, the Aragorn actor in The Lord of the Rings first tried to direct and write a script. The film tells the story of a man who lives with her husband and is forced to welcome his conservative and homophobic father into his home.

Mandibles (by Quentin Dupieux)

Mandibules, created by the fans of the filmmaker Reality, Nonfilm and Au Poste! It is eagerly anticipated should attend (we hope) to bring viewers back to theaters. With its five-star cast, which brings together Grégoire Ludig and David Marsais from Palmashow, Adèle Exarchopoulos (La Vie d’Adèle), rapper Romeo Elvis and Mario Colucci, Coluche’s son, the film tells the story of the adventures of two friends, who are looking to train a giant fly to earn a lot of money.

But also :

100% Loup, animated film by Alexs Stadermann (cover) DNA, drama by Maïwenn, with Fanny Ardant and Louis Garrel (cover). Envole-moi, dramatic comedy by Christophe Barratier, with Victor Belmondo and Gérard Lanvin (new The Embrace, drama by Ludovic Bergery with Vincent Dedienne and Emmanuelle Béart (novelty). On-Gaku: Notre Rock, animated film by Kenji Iwaisawa (novelty). Michelangelo, biography of Andrey Konchalovsky, with Alberto Testone (cover). Poly, family film by Nicolas Vanier, with François Cluzet and Julie Gayet (cover) Slalom, drama by Charlène Favier, with Noée Abita and Jérémie Renier (new) Under the stars of Paris, comedy drama by Claus Drexel, with Catherine Frot and Mahamadou Yaffa (cover). Tom & Jerry, animated film by Tim Story (new). Violet Evergreen – The Film, animated film by Taichi Ishidate (new).