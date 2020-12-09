All the dimensions Doctor Strange could visit in the multiverse

We know the multiverse is coming to Doctor Strange 2. MCU Phase 4 will actually explore this concept from start to finish, as the trailer for WandaVision showed us where Scarlet Witch created a reality bubble around it. the city of Westview, the Loki series, or even the very last minute Spider-Man 3 news that confirms the fact that Andrew Garfield will be back. We therefore invite you to find out what exciting and completely unknown dimensions of the MCU can be visited (for now) throughout the whole Doctor Strange 2 storyline.

# 1 out of the world

Hors-le-Monde, also called Otherworld in VO, is an extra-dimensional planetary set whose nature and physical rules differ from those of our dimension. First, Out of the World is not a sphere like Earth, but a relatively flat solid asteroid floating in space. The out-of-the-world dimension is home to at least nine indigenous humanoid races, but many non-humanoid races such as unicorns, winged horses, and dragons roam these plains as well.

This world is dominated by the Starlight Citadel, where Saturnyne lives, the being who rules the entire multiverse and who commands the defenders of all reality. For the anecdote, in the comics after the fall of the Kingdom of Camelot in the terrestrial dimension, several of its residents (including King Arthur) were transported from Merlyn (or Merlin, the wizard known in the legends Arthurian) to Hors-le-Monde so that they can be resurrected. A land of legends!

Why It Would Be Possible: The MCU brought in Kit Harington as the Black Knight in Eternals, a character sometimes associated with out-of-the-world. In addition, the Braddock family was referred to in Avengers: Endgame. When Steve Rogers entered Peggy Carter’s office in 1970, he was reminded of a certain Braddock. It could be a reference to Brian Braddock, a superhero better known as Captain Britain, the out-of-the-world defender.

# 2 The dimension of dreams

The dream dimension is a place where tormented people are spiritually asleep. Cauchemar (nightmare in the original version) is its evil ruler. He walks his domain on a black unicorn named Brin-de-Rêves. Nightmare is a third class demon of extradimensional origin. It is endowed with huge mystical powers and can trap a ghost indefinitely. He is traditionally the opponent of Dr. Strange.

Why It Would Be Possible: As we saw in a previous article, Nightmare could be a character in Doctor Strange 2. As such, he could train Doctor Strange in his own territory. In the comics, Nightmare also serves Shuma-Gorath’s interests, although it is not known whether he is being forced to do so or deliberately. If Shuma-Gorath is actually featured in Doctor Strange’s next episode, it is certain that Nightmare will also be there to support the company in its gruesome endeavor.

# 3 the negative area

The negative zone (or negative zone in VO) is a dimension parallel to ours, made of antimatter. It has a breathable atmosphere and a vortex located in its center. Time flows differently within the negative zone than on Earth. The negative area is heavily linked to the Fantastic Four as Red Richards was the first to create a portal there, but it’s also accessible to wizards (although very risky). The area is also inhabited by myriad monstrous beings and extraterrestrial races, many of whom wish to expand their territory and colonize a more stable universe that, in turn, is constantly expanding (because the negative zone tends to contract). .

Why It Would Be Possible: The Negative Zone has been at the center of so many MCU theories before, and fans have been waiting to see it on the big screen for some time.

# 4 Limbo

Limbo, also called “L’Autre-Lieu” or “L’Autre-Monde” (another place in VO), is one of the lower kingdoms that make up the great hell. Like the other dimensions of Hell, Limbo is a place of corruption. In fact, they are mainly populated by demons of various sizes, powers, and intelligence. It is interesting that the environment of the levitation and even the appearance of its inhabitants depends on the personality of their ruler. For example, when the magician Bélasco ruled this place, he made a stone castle and a huge desert appear. All limbo demons are usually subject to the Supreme Wizard who guides them. However, if he spends too much time outside his territory, the demons try to rebel. In addition, Limbo has a great influence on the morale and spirituality of its residents. A person who is lost in limbo will be affected by staying in this dimension for too long and will eventually turn into a demon.

Why It Would Be Possible: Marvel still seems reluctant to bring the various dimensions of the afterlife into the MCU. Hence, they are unlikely to use any of their traditional dimensions of hell, but an alternative remains: the hell dimension of levitation. The road would be epic for Doctor Strange!

# 5 Weirdworld

Weirdword or the weird world is defined in the comics as follows: “This world is called Weirdworld for a reason. This land is constantly changing. More and more so. It’s a place that can never be fully known. It doesn’t matter how long we go through. “Weirdworld lives up to its name and was one of the most complex dimensions of Marvel Comics. However, this floating island was wiped out after the 2015 Secret Wars event, but a fragment of the blueprint was still saved. On this earth we encounter witchcraft and strange perverse science. Many races have settled there over time, such as dragons, dwarves, elves, goblins, gods, zombies and many more.

Why It Would Be Possible: Black Knight, as we’ve already seen, is associated with Out of the World, but he also appears in several Weirdworld-related stories. Kit Harington takes us on two different tracks! Introducing Weirdworld to MCU fans would be a really interesting move for Marvel.

# 6 the town of Kryll

Unless you know what the city of Kryll looks like, imagine Diagon Alley filling all of London. It is indeed a city that exists in a different plan than ours and magically adapts to your needs (a bit like La Salle on Demand). You can find absolutely everything there. It is thus able to accommodate every biosystem and therefore very quickly became a huge shopping center for all magical beings of all aircraft. The town of Kryll has only appeared briefly in the comics, but enough that Doctor Strange is afraid of the dangerousness of the items sold there.

Why should that be possible: The concept appealed to you, right? This city is really exciting and the fans would really love it if it got adapted on the big screen. We could discover certain products there, and Doctor Strange could choose to try to ban them (for the good of the world) or, on the contrary, buy a few, which will surely be useful for him to win the next battle ‘he will lead have to.

# 7 the witch’s route

Witch’s Road (or Witche’s Road) is a plane that only witches can travel on. The witch route was introduced with the Scarlet Witch series by James Robinson. Witches like Wanda Maximoff can use this place to travel between different locations, whether they are on Earth or in other areas. Time is vague and unclear on the Route des Sorcières, but it enables unexpected encounters. Wanda, for example, met her mother there for the first time.

Why It Would Be Possible: Kevin Feige has confirmed that Elizabeth Olsen will be the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. However, we are now almost certain that Elizabeth Olsen will also play in Doctor Strange 2. It would therefore be logical that at one time or another it should take this now famous path.