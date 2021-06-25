All-terrain vehicle market on high growth trajectory on back of outdoor sports and recreational activities and reach US$ 3.9 Bn

All-terrain vehicle market on high growth trajectory on back of outdoor sports and recreational activities and reach US$ 3.9 Bn

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global all-terrain vehicle market along with the historical data of 2013, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units), according to a Fact.MR study.

The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global all-terrain vehicle market along with several macro-economic indicators.

This newly published and insightful report on all-terrain vehicle sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global all-terrain vehicle market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for all-terrain vehicle. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants.

To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of all-terrain vehicle manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies.

A list of key companies operating in the all-terrain vehicle market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global all-terrain vehicle market is segmented on the basis of drive type, fuel type, seating capacity, application, age group, number of wheels and region.

Drive Type Fuel Type Seating Capacity Application Age Group Number of Wheels Region 2WD Gasoline One Seat Sports Youth Four Wheels North America 4WD Below 400 cc Two Seat Entertainment Adult > Four Wheels Latin America AWD 400 – 800 cc Agriculture Europe More than 800 cc Military & Defense APAC Electric Others (Hunting & Forestry, etc.) MEA

Country-specific assessment on demand for all-terrain vehicles has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous all-terrain vehicle manufacturers, experts, and suppliers.

Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major competitors operating in the all-terrain vehicle market are Yamaha, Honda, Polaris Industries, Textron, Kawasaki, Suzuki, KTM, BRP (Can-am) and others.

Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications.

Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research.

The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the all-terrain vehicle market.

