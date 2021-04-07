All Terrain Robot Market Applications, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2026

All terrain robots is a robot series intended for use with surveillance, scholarly study, and most practical robotic apps to drive over just about any terrain. It has the ability to work on both indoor and outdoor surfaces. Legged, tracked, hybrid and wheeled are some of the common types of the all terrain robots. All terrain robots powered by AI can conduct remote processes, be portable across dangerous terrain, transmit border patrolling, and perform monitoring tasks. They are widely used in applications such as agriculture, military & defence, mining and other.

Global all terrain robot market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 16.65% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancements and rising applications of the all terrain robot are the factor for the growth of this market.

All Terrain Robot Market research report is generated with the best and advanced tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. With the systematic and comprehensive market research study, this market research report provides the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing for ABC industry. It gives better ideas and solutions in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. This All Terrain Robot market report has been prepared by considering several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global all terrain robot market are Boston Dynamics, Dr Robot, Inc., Evaptech, Inc., Chris Rogers, Telerob, Stanley Innovation, Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH & Co. KG, Robo-Team Ltd., rovenso, ELENCO ELECTRONICS, INC., Ontario Drive & Gear Ltd., Vincross FLIR Systems, Inc, SuperDroid Robots among others.

Segmentation : Global All Terrain Robot Market

By Type

Wheeled

Tracked

Legged

Hybrid

By Application

Military& Defense

Mining & Construction

Agriculture

Others

By Product

Software

Service

Hardware

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Boston Dynamics announced the acquisition of Kinema systems which will be rebranded as Boston Dynamics Pick Systems which is world’s first deep-learning based solution designed for robotic depalletizing – specifically the depalletizing of multi-SKU and single SKU pallets. This acquisition will help them to strengthen their position in the market and will also expand their product portfolio

In August 2017, Vincross announced the launch of their robot HEXA which is an all- terrain, six legged and highly manoeuvrable robot. HEXA is supported by Vincross ‘ proprietary OS, MIND, which simplifies robotics features for the first moment. Vincross ‘ extensive robotic hardware and software ecosystem provides all the instruments required to begin creating and learning to tech enthusiasts, developers and innovators

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of these robots from military and defence acts as a factor driving the market growth

Improvement in the machine vision system is another factor accelerating the growth of this market

Gaining traction of precision agriculture will also boost the market growth

Increasing usage of these robots for air strikes and rescue operations will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

These robots are unable to adapt to different terrain circumstances which will restrict the market growth

Challenge associated with the designing of robot to meet the industries requirement will also hamper this market growth

Country Level Analysis

The All Terrain Robot market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the All Terrain Robot market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

All Terrain Robot market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to All Terrain Robot market.

