All teams qualified, draw results, and more

The Group Levels at League of Legends Worlds 2022 have formally come to an finish. Over the previous few days, there have been a number of thrilling video games with moments of each triumph and heartbreak.

However, it’s now time to maneuver ahead into the Quarterfinals Stage the place the actual match begins. As such, on this article, an inventory of all of the certified groups have been talked about alongside the draw outcomes and different minor particulars.

By way of high quality, this 12 months’s Quarterfinals Stage appears to be like completely stacked. Each certified crew has the potential to carry the trophy on the very finish, which signifies that followers will get to witness some thrilling video games within the upcoming week.

Full particulars in regards to the Quarterfinals Stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Earlier than shifting any additional, it is very important present the checklist of groups which have certified for the Quarterfinals Stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022. The groups are as follows:

T1 (LCK, South Korea)

EDG (LPL, China)

JDG (LPL China)

DWG KIA (LCK, South Korea)

Rogue (LEC, Europe)

DRX (LCK, South Korea)

Gen.G (LCK, South Korea)

RNG (LPL, China)

It’s clear that the Quarterfinals Stage at Worlds 2022 is dominated by Chinese language and South Korean groups. Rogue is the one European crew that someway managed to qualify previous Group C as Prime Esports (LPL second seed) form of imploded inside the similar group.

Sadly, the entire western groups carried out poorly and have been unable to qualify for the following stage. League of Legends groups corresponding to G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses dissatisfied the complete western viewers and several other followers are fairly unhappy and aggravated about it proper now.

Being a match the place solely the most effective survive, the western groups have been unable to make the reduce. However, those that did qualify will likely be shifting ahead because the battle for the Semifinals begins shortly after.

In any case, followers will likely be to study how the groups have matched up towards one another for the Quarterfinals Stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022. The draw for the upcoming stage was performed proper after the ultimate Group Stage sport and this has been offered under:

JDG vs Rogue T1 vs RNG Gen.G vs DWG KIA DRX vs EDG

Trying on the matchups, followers can actually anticipate quite a lot of motion, with video games #2, #3, and #4 wanting particularly thrilling. Though the primary sport could possible find yourself in JDG’s favor, something can occur within the subsequent three video games.

Since most of those groups are on equal grounds by way of ability, it’s not possible to foretell who will come out on high. In the end, it should come all the way down to who spends extra time assessing their opponents and making ready higher.

Sadly, the precise dates and schedules haven’t been offered by Riot Video games but, however it’s identified that the Quarterfinals Stage will happen between October 20 and 23. Hopefully, an in depth match schedule will likely be launched within the upcoming days.

Lastly, it is very important point out that the Quarterfinals Stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022 can even be held on the Hulu Theater in Madison Sq. Backyard, New York Metropolis, the identical venue because the Group Levels. The upcoming matches will likely be broadcast stay on the official Twitch channel of Riot Video games.



