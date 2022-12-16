All Tarot Card locations in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

As you progress via the storyline of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, there are many collectibles which you can get your arms on. Nevertheless, one of the attention-grabbing collectibles out of the lot is the Tarot Playing cards.

When exploring the Abbey, chances are you’ll come throughout a few of these playing cards and amassing all of them is necessary, particularly should you’re going for a completionist run. Sadly, the sport does not precisely inform you the place to seek out all of them.

That is what makes acquiring all the Tarot Playing cards in Marvel’s Midnight Suns one of the tough duties to finish. Thankfully, in the present day’s information will go over all the person areas of the Tarot Playing cards in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Acquiring all Tarot Playing cards in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Given under is a listing of all of the Tarot Playing cards in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and the place you may acquire them:

1) Energy Card (Thor)

Situated close to Chappel in Abbey

2) Moon Card (Moon Knight)

May be discovered close to Physician Unusual’s Analysis space within the Abbey’s Forge

3) Star Card (Nova)

It is possible for you to to seek out it close to Tony Stark’s working space contained in the Forge in Marvel’s Midnight Solar

4) Temperance Card (Dagger)

May be situated on the southwest facet of the Abbey Grounds

5) The Solar Card (Johnny Storm)

Discovered floating on a pond behind the bushes close to a Blood Gate

6) The Excessive Priestess Card (Jean Gray)

Obtained from the Stone Pillar close to the Standing Stones

7) The Hermit Card (Namor)

Obtained from the Whispering Woods, situated on a tree stump

8) Wheel of Fortune (Domino)

Situated within the path that leads right down to the correct of Agatha’s Altar

9) Justice Card (She-Hulk)

Discovered behind Agatha’s Altar situated on the alternative facet of the damaged glass

10) Loss of life Card (Black Vortex)

Discovered on a pile of stone on the southern facet of Agatha’s Altar

11) The Hierophant Card (Professor X)

Situated within the Yard behind Shaw’s Church

12) The Empress Card (Storm)

Obtained from the Previous Salem Cemetery

13) The Hanged Man Card (Bucky)

May be discovered on the Round Outcrop

14) The World Card (Uatu, The Watcher)

This card is situated on the correct facet of Agatha’s Statue in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

15) The Emperor Card (T’Challa)

Situated to the facet of Agatha’s Cottage proper subsequent to a Hunter’s Statue

16) The Lovers Card (Elektra and Daredevil)

This tarot card is discovered on the japanese facet of the Backyard of Envy. You have to to destroy the wall with the Phrase of Energy ‘Open’

17) The Chariot Card (The Silver Shrine)

Situated to the northern facet of the greenhouse close to Lilith’s Backyard

18) The Idiot Card (Deadpool)

Discovered on a pile of stones situated on the southern facet of Gideon’s Cross

19) The Magician Card (Physician Doom)

May be obtained from behind the cracked wall in Dreamer’s Descent

20) The Satan Card (Daimon Hellstrom)

This card might be seen floating over a desk situated in Mist Moors’ southern paths

21) The Tower Card (35-story Baxter Constructing)

Situated within the Unknown Grave area of the sport

22) Judgment Card (Galactus)

Discovered close to a wall subsequent to a effectively within the southeastern facet of the Mist Moors

In complete, there are 22 Tarot Playing cards in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and amassing all of them will reward you with the Salem Savior capacity and Salem go well with.

