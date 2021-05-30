All states below the incidence threshold of 50 | free press

All states below the incidence threshold of 50 | free press

The number of cases is steadily decreasing. The incidence value 50 is the essential measure. Now Thuringia has also fallen below this value.

Berlin (dpa) – All federal states in Germany have now fallen below the politically significant incidence value of 50 in the corona pandemic.

On Sunday, figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed that Thuringia is the last state to remain below this limit. The RKI there gave the 7-day incidence at 47.5. Nationally, the value is 35.2.

The situation is particularly good in the northern states of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (14.7), Schleswig-Holstein (17.9), Brandenburg (20.0), Hamburg (22.4) and Lower Saxony (23.1).

Try it for 30 days for €20.99

Access all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now €0 instead of €20.99