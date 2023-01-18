All Sand Greased Pupa locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Affect has lastly launched a brand new patch 3.4 replace. Gamers can now discover a newly launched space known as the Desert of Hadramaveth. A brand new native specialty known as the Sand Grease Pupa has additionally been launched within the sport.

The brand new 5-star, Alhaitham will want Sand Grease Pupa as his ascension materials. Based mostly on the leaks, Dehya may also want the identical materials when she debuts.

No matter which character gamers need to farm, they should gather 168 of those Sand Grease Pupa for max ascension. The next article will embody all of the places the place new native specialties might be harvested in Genshin Affect.

Spawn places for the Sand Grease Pupa within the Genshin Affect 3.4 replace

Genshin Affect 3.4 replace has launched new and rerun character banners, together with the brand new 5-star character, Alhaitham. Gamers who obtained him from his debut rate-up banner will need to degree him up as quickly as potential.

The brand new area, Desert of Hadramaveth, accommodates two of an important gadgets gamers have to prioritize for Alhaitham’s ascension.

One is the Psuedo-Stamen, a boss materials dropped by a brand new Anemo boss discovered within the new space. The opposite merchandise is the brand new native specialty, Sand Grease Pupa.

In Genshin Affect, this stuff are referred to husks discovered deep within the desert, the place Quicksand Eels breed. The hardened shell is designed to guard the larval our bodies of those creatures till they acclimatize to the dry desert situations. Due to their form and shade, they’ll simply be mistaken for iron chunks. Listed here are all of the places to discover to reap these new native specialties.

Desert of Hadramaveth (Norh Aspect)

Discover 10 spawn places within the north facet (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The image above showcases the spawn places of Sand Grease Pupa within the northern facet of the Desert of Hardramaveth. As proven above, gamers can teleport to the waypoints closest to native specialties to reap them.

Genshin Affect gamers can gather 10 of those native specialities right here.

Desert of Hadramaveth (South Aspect)

Discover 19 spawn places within the north facet (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The southern facet of the brand new Sumeru desert permits Genshin Affect gamers to gather extra of those Sand Grease Pupa. Gamers can harvest 19 of those on the floor degree of the Desert of Hadramaveth.

The image above reveals the spawn places on the desert’s floor. Therefore, Genshin Affect followers can use the closest teleport waypoints to achieve shortly and harvest them.

Desert of Hadramaveth (East Aspect)

Discover abundance of Sand Grease Pupa in underground space (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Lastly, the Sand Grease Pupa are abundantly present in underground caves on the jap facet of the Desert of Hadramaveth.

The image above alone proves it with so many native specialites grouped along with all of their spawn places nearer to one another. They’re situated close to their new boss, Setekh Wenut. Happily, gamers can discuss with the image above to seek out the cave entrances to enter the underground space to reap them.

It’s value noting that like all different native specialties, the Sand Grease Pupa may also take 4 hours to spawn after it has been harvested by gamers within the newest patch 3.4 replace.

