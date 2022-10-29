All Rukkhashava Mushroom locations in Genshin Impact

Scaramouche’s Ascension Supplies have already been revealed in Genshin Impression leaks. One of many objects that he wants to totally Ascend is the Rukkhashava Mushrooms, and he wants 168 of them. That is quite a bit to farm, so it is necessary to determine how Vacationers can get it.

There are two methods to get this materials in Genshin Impression:

Harvest it within the wild. By it from some distributors.

This information ought to simplify how Vacationers can simply purchase this valuable Ascension Materials. Likewise, all of his different recognized Ascension Supplies might be unveiled down under.

All of Scaramouche’s Ascension Supplies

SCARAMOUCHE LEVEL-UP MATERIALS: – Vayuda Turquoise

– Rukkhashava Mushrooms

– Handguard SCARAMOUCHE LEVEL-UP MATERIALS:- Vayuda Turquoise- Rukkhashava Mushrooms- Handguard

The above leak gained lots of consideration from aspiring Scaramouche mains because it’s one of many first situations of a reputable leak detailing his Ascension Supplies. This leaker additionally said that Scaramouche would want some Perpetual Caliber to totally Ascend. Which means his Ascension Supplies must be:

1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gem stones

46 Perpetual Calibers

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

18 Previous Handguards

30 Kageuchi Handguard

36 Famed Handguard

420,000 Mora

The Perpetual Caliber solely comes from the Aeonblight Drake, which sadly does not drop the Vayuda Turquoise Ascension Supplies. Vacationers who have to farm this stuff need to defeat any Anemo-based boss, with the Anemo Hypostasis being the best one.

The Handguards are all obtainable by defeating Kairagi and Nobushi enemies in Inazuma. Since they’re scattered throughout Inazuma’s many islands, most Vacationers ought to be capable to farm these objects fairly simply.

That leaves the Rukkhashava Mushrooms because the final Ascension Materials to debate, and Scaramouche wants a whopping 168 of them. Farming all of them might take some time, however that is the place the following a part of the information turns out to be useful.

The place to gather the Rukkhashava Mushrooms in Genshin Impression

A large shot of all areas (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

There are a number of areas the place yow will discover Rukkhashava Mushrooms in Sumeru. Vacationers will not discover any within the desert parts of Sumeru, however they may discover this Ascension Materials scattered throughout Sumeru’s Dharma Forest.

Here’s a hyperlink to an interactive map that you just would possibly discover useful, particularly because the above picture could seem small on some units:

There are at the moment 76 Rukkhashava Mushroom spawns in Genshin Impression. They rely as a Sumeru Native Specialty, which means that it takes them 48 hours to respawn as soon as they’re harvested.

The 2 distributors’ areas in Genshin Impression (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Vacationers may also purchase this Ascension Materials from two distributors in Genshin Impression:

Aramani is present in Vanarana, Mahavanaranapna, however solely within the Dream Model. Ashpazi is positioned in Gandharva Ville. Each distributors promote 5 Rukkhashava Mushrooms that value 1,000 Mora every. Likewise, each NPCs restock this Ascension Materials each three days.

This Ascension Materials isn’t at the moment farmable by way of Gardening or different means.

Scaramouche (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Vacationers ought to be capable to farm sufficient Rukkhashava Mushrooms for Scaramouche by way of each strategies. It is even potential to pre-farm all 168 earlier than his banner comes out. The only real important limitation for gamers to accumulate this merchandise is that they have to look forward to a reset on both the spawns or for the Distributors to restock.

See also Why is the popular gaming event E3 2022 Canceled? Check the complete news here!! Ballot : Will you farm all 168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms earlier than his banner in Genshin Impression 3.3? 0 votes

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



