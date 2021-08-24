All Portuguese series and films that RTP will premiere in the near future

The global film and television industry has changed fundamentally in recent years with the advent of streaming platforms. This has resulted in the series – which was once often viewed as minor fictional products – becoming great content with viewers, critics, and industry experts. Various consumption habits have also changed: binge-watching has increased, the practice of live television has decreased, and the democratization of non-Anglo-Saxon projects can be seen.

In Portugal, RTP is the one who has done the greatest work in serial production in recent years – be it its own original productions, co-productions with international organizations, historical fictions, literary adaptations or television versions of Portuguese films. It is important to note, however, that the introduction of Opto, SIC’s streaming platform, has gone a long way in increasing the pace of series and television films in Portugal.

“Our strategy is to keep up with the number of productions. We are currently working on 12 or 14 or 15 projects a year, mainly series, but also television films and support with the financing of feature films, and we have a very consistent work in the documentary area that is being continued, ”assures NiT, the program director at RTP , José Fragoso.

“I would say that in terms of the number of projects we have in a mature number, we are already a fantastic number. Now we want to scale with these series in other areas. We want them to be able to circulate more outside of Portugal. And we want them to have results from target groups that are relevant here, both in linear channels and in streaming. “

José Fragoso has set himself the goal of a million national viewers per episode – a very high number considering the population of our country: 60, 70 or 80,000 streaming on RTP Play. If they are repeated they make another 150,000 or 200,000 viewers. If we add up the number of viewers per episode a show has over the course of its career, we always come close to a million. Our goal is that these series in Portugal are able to achieve values ​​of this magnitude with quality, robustness from a fictional point of view, good stories, the involvement of high quality actors, diversity of producers, directors and what we have in the past For years we made sure that our series are also shown on platforms outside of RTP, be it on international TV channels – we currently have “3 Mulher” on the Finnish public broadcaster – or in the platforms’ catalogs. What interests us: that the production of fiction with the RTP brand goes into other universes and goes as far as possible. “

International co-productions were one of the Portuguese public broadcaster’s big bets. “Auga Seca” is shot with Televisión de Galicia and HBO; “Operação Negra Tide” is a project in partnership with Amazon Prime Video; “Crimes Submersos” will be the first project from the ground up between RTP and TVE (Spanish Public Television); and Netflix’s first Portuguese original series, Glória, was also co-produced by RTP.

“We have projects with Art, with Brazil under development – whether platforms or channels – and we have to go this way of involving our producers, from RTP, in these international projects, which also enable our actors to work on projects that they reveal. This international connection is very important these days, there are conditions for content to be disseminated all over the world and language is no longer an issue today. A few years ago, speaking in Portuguese or Norwegian was limiting, and today it is normal for any viewer to quickly get used to the subject of language and the fact that a Finnish, Portuguese, South Korean, Turkish or Argentine series… The The question of language has little weight in the viewer’s decision. What counts are good stories, well told, with teams, casts and all these important elements when you make good television. “

“Horses of Race” is one of the series that are currently in production.

José Fragoso also highlights the fact that Portugal is a country with a great tradition of telenovelas – which makes RTP’s role in the production of series or television films even more relevant to balance the sector and the supply of national fiction.

“The audiovisual sector in Portugal is very different from any other country in Europe. The Portuguese market produces soap operas intensively – that means more than a thousand production hours per year. This is important for the industry, it creates jobs, a range of opportunities for professionals, but the truth is that once we leave Portugal we will not find this landscape in any other country in Europe. In Spain all channels are permanently producing series. In France, Italy, England, Germany we will always find series. We don’t see any Germans or English or French producing soap operas. Sometimes they play soap operas at six in the afternoon, but during the day. But none of them think about it at prime time. And so we are very isolated here. “

The RTP program director adds: “Actually, this only works with RTP. This movement is very important today for European audiovisual material capable of producing relevant content that is already on par with American or Latin American production. If we had three TV channels all producing series, RTP would do theirs as well, like TVE does in Spain, but Telecine and Antena 3 do it in Spain too. Therefore, the market is more dynamic. Here the market depends heavily on the RTP. A producer who wants to do series depends heavily on RTP. “

Also, he argues, the independent producer sector needs the public broadcaster at this point in time. “There is another aggravating factor. In the production of soap operas, both TVI and SIC have an exclusive production company. SIC has a production company, SP, which produces practically all of their soap operas, and TVI even has a company within the group, Plural. Apart from plural and SP, all other producers are denied access to the production of content for a television broadcaster, even if the content is commercial. For this reason, the role of RTP is even more important, because it is the only channel that systematically invests each year, which allows producers to have ambitions and to have their ideas and projects come true. Otherwise it wouldn’t happen. On the other hand, the topic of internationalization is important. We know that these projects, if they are of quality, have an international situation that is always more or less secure. There are dozens or hundreds of streaming platforms going by … it’s difficult even for us to communicate because we sell to a platform in Argentina, we sell to one in an Asian country, we sell to Eastern countries, and we know that. These episodes are seen outside of Portugal, which is also important for our audiovisual industry. “

José Fragoso also emphasizes the importance of doing historical novels in Portugal. “Without RTP there would be no historical fiction in Portugal. This is important to understand. Outside of RTP, there is no historical fiction project in Portugal. There may be in the cinema, but there is no such kind of production on television. We make television for today, but we also create audiovisual heritage for the future. Because this content remains, withstands time and can then still be seen, analyzed and used to understand the time in which we live today if someone writes the history of this time in 50 or 100 years. “

RTP’s program director also said the goal is to continue supporting feature films and premiering television versions of Portuguese films. In October, the serial version of “Bem Bom”, Doce’s biographical film, is slated for television.

“From this point of view, ‘Terra Nova’ is very interesting. The film only focuses on the men who leave for the sea, and the series focuses a lot on the women who stay and watch the men go to the sea. It is a way of using the torques with the same teams to add value to the projects. “

RTP has made a list of series and films that RTP will premier in the near future – with their cast, synopses and authors.