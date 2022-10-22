All playable characters as of Version 3.2

There are a number of dozen playable characters in Genshin Influence 3.2. Whereas it might sound apparent to veteran Vacationers, some new gamers would possibly want to be taught extra about them. Some issues to remember:

Most characters are solely obtainable by way of the sport’s gacha system

Most 5-star characters solely seem on banners that function them

Some playable characters can be found to get without cost, whatever the Model Replace. This information will reference them, together with different necessary info concerning your entire playable forged.

All playable characters in Genshin Influence 3.2

All Anemo characters

Kazuha is a top-tier character, however is not obtainable without cost (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Listed here are all Anemo customers as of Genshin Influence 3.2:

Heizou (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Jean (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Kazuha (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Sayu (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Sucrose (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) The Traveler (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Venti (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Xiao (5-star Polearm)

The principle area related to Anemo — the primary component gamers get within the recreation — is Mondstadt, which is the beginning location the place each participant begins their journey. It is price mentioning that The Traveler can change their component to both Anemo, Geo, Electro, or Dendro, as of Genshin Influence 3.2.

Jean is a 5-star entity who’s at all times obtainable on each character banner, together with these the place she’s not featured.

All Cryo characters

You get Kaeya without cost by finishing Crash Course (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Listed here are all Cryo customers as of Genshin Influence 3.2:

Aloy (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Ayaka (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Chongyun (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Diona (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Eula (5-star Claymore)

(5-star Claymore) Ganyu (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Kaeya (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Layla (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Qiqi (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Rosaria (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Shenhe (5-star Polearm)

Snezhnaya is the area of Cryo on this recreation, but it surely’s at present not doable to go to it in Genshin Influence 3.2. It is also price mentioning that Kaeya is a free 4-star character that each participant can get.

Equally, Aloy is a third-party character who shouldn’t be slated to return any time quickly. It is doable that she would possibly by no means change into obtainable once more. The ultimate factor price mentioning about Cryo is that Qiqi is a 5-star entity obtainable on all character banners.

All Dendro characters

Collei is offered without cost by competing 4-3 within the Spiral Abyss (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Listed here are all Dendro customers as of Genshin Influence 3.2:

Collei (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Nahida (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) The Traveler (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Tighnari (5-star Bow)

Collei is a free 4-star character, whereas Tighnari is a 5-star one which gamers could get on all character banners. Apart from that, Dendro is amongst a number of parts that the Traveler can use on this Model Replace. Sumeru is the area most intently related to Dendro.

All Electro characters

You get Lisa without cost by finishing Sparks Amongst the Pages (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Listed here are all Electro customers as of Genshin Influence 3.2:

Beidou (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Cyno (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Dori (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Fischl (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Keqing (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Kujou Sara (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Kuki Shinobu (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Lisa (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Raiden Shogun (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Razor (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) The Traveler (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Yae Miko (5-star Catalyst)

Electro has the biggest roster of playable characters on this Model Replace, with a grand whole of 12 choices. It is likely one of the Traveler’s many usable parts, which they unlock in Inazuma. Other than that piece of trivia, it is price mentioning that Lisa is a free 4-star Electro person that everyone can get. Additionally, Keqing is a 5-star character obtainable on each character banner.

All Geo characters

You technically want Primogems or Acquaint Fates to get Noelle without cost (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Listed here are all Geo customers as of Genshin Influence 3.2:

Albedo (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Itto (5-star Claymore)

(5-star Claymore) Gorou (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Ningguang (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Noelle (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) The Traveler (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Yun Jin (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Zhongli (5-star Polearm)

There isn’t a 5-star Geo person that is obtainable on each character banner. Noelle is technically a free 4-star entity the participant can get from utilizing 10 needs on a Inexperienced persons’ Want banner.

Other than that, Geo is the ultimate component on this record that The Traveler can use in Genshin Influence 3.2. Liyue is the area most intently related to Geo.

All Hydro characters

Barbara is offered without cost by finishing Baptism of Music (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Listed here are all Hydro customers as of Genshin Influence 3.2:

Ayato (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Barbara (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Candace (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Childe (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Kokomi (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Mona (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Nilou (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Xingqiu (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Yelan (5-star Bow)

Barbara is a free 4-star character, whereas Mona is a 5-star member of Genshin’s roster obtainable on each character banner. Fontaine is the Hydro area, but it surely’s at present unavailable to go to.

All Pyro characters

Amber is offered without cost by finishing Wind-Driving Knight (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Listed here are all Pyro customers as of Genshin Influence 3.2:

Amber (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Bennett (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Diluc (5-star Claymore)

(5-star Claymore) Hu Tao (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Klee (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Thoma (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Xiangling (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Xinyan (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Yanfei (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Yoimiya (5-star Bow)

Amber and Xiangling are free 4-star Pyro entities. Diluc is a 5-star choice who is feasible to drag on each character banner. The Pyro area is Natlan, which isn’t at present within the recreation.

