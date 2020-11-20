All our expectations for the season 4 release on December 6, 2020

Warning: You can indulge yourself as you read the rest of the article. So don’t read any further if you’re not prepared!

Season 4 of Attack on Titan is just around the corner! The Wakanim platform announced in September that the final season would be broadcast on December 6, 2020. In the meantime, it is always possible to resort to the scans of the manga. Especially since the author Hajima Isayama had said that the manga will undoubtedly be ready by 2021 because he only had 5% of its story to write.

But for those who don’t read the scans when they are released, we still have to wait to learn more about the adventures of Eren, Armin, Levi, Mikasa, and the entire exploration battalion. The series has not been stingy with answers and discoveries, but it has spawned many others that unfortunately won’t find their resolutions until Season 4 of Attack on Titan.

The attack on Titan season four sparked many theories

Many questions remain unanswered and fuel many theories on the Internet. We know that for season three, writer Hajima Isayama has decided to change his focus to the manga. It’s hard to say if the manga reveals will also be present in the anime.

First, we saw that Eren can use new powers, such as strengthening his titanium body. We can therefore expect that he will also be able to combine and / or use multiple powers, including new ones, at full power, even a new transformation visible in the scans of the manga for the month of October. As for Armin, we all can’t wait to see what he’ll do after ingesting the cerebrospinal fluid from Bertolt’s Colossal Titan.

Expectations for Mikasa, one of Attack on Titan’s favorite characters who have only played a minor role in the series, are also high. But does her combat characteristics reveal a new hidden titan within her, as implied by the shots in which she becomes enraged? Now that the Exploration Battalion is outside the walls, it is also possible that they will discover several other cities, even countries, islands or continents. We would then like the titans’ conflict to develop between several cities / countries, each with a special interest in their use.

An end to the series that will lead to controversy

It won’t be easy to put an end to a universe as rich as that of Attack on Titan. We can only hope that it lives up to our expectations and that unlike other series, yes we’re talking about you, Game Of Thrones, it doesn’t end in a rush. No doubt whatever direction the anime will go in relation to the manga, the end of this cult work will be talked about for a long time.