All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Is The Zombie K-Drama Renewed or Canceled?

Right now, Netflix’s Korean dramas are doing very well. In just the past year, the streaming service has introduced a whole new world of Korean content, including creepy dramas, life-or-death situations in Squid Game, and demon-like creatures from the end of the world in Hellbound. Now it’s time for a zombie show to grab your attention and eat your brain. All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is a South Korean horror show that gives the zombie genre a brutal high school twist.

All of Us Are Dead is just as addicting and well-made as those other shows, so we’re sure you’re all chomping at the bit (no pun intended) for new episodes. Then you’ve come to the right place, haven’t you?

The director of “All of Us Are Dead,” Lee Jae-kyoo, is obviously not done with the story just yet. He told The Korea Herald that he had “on purpose” left space in the show for a possible second season:

“Many new directions, settings, and scenes were made on purpose so that the story could go on for another season,” said Lee, talking about the hybrid zombies we see in the second half of the show. If the first season was about how people stay alive, then the next season can be about how zombies stay alive. I hope to give people another season to watch.

So, we’re pretty sure that there will be a second season. Still, it sounds good, doesn’t it? Time to get some school supplies, rack our brains, and tear through all the latest news about this bloodthirsty masterpiece, All Of us Are Dead Season 2.

Will there be All of Us Are Dead Season 2?

Yes. Small-screen.co.uk first reported on March 21, 2022, that Netflix is working on All of Us Are Dead Season 2. This is great news for K-drama fans who want to see how this story about coming of age during a zombie apocalypse will go on.

On May 26, Netflix announced the schedule for Geeked Week 2022. This confirmed that All of Us Are Dead will be one of the shows that will be featured during the online event. All of Us Are Dead will get a new version on June 6, according to the schedule.

Small Screen said that All of Us Are Dead has been quietly renewed and will be available on Netflix in 2023. The news outlet says that a Netflix insider told them that the streaming giant wants “Season 2” to come out in 2023. But let’s not put too much stock in this rumor until Netflix confirms that Season 2 is coming.

But let’s not forget that production on the first season of the show was temporarily stopped in August 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so let’s hope that there won’t be any delays that could push the release date of a possible Season 2 back.

In an interview with The Korea Herald, the director Lee Jae-kyoo was asked about the possibility of Season 2. He said that it would be great to keep going, but that a second season would only happen if people loved the first one.

Netflix has already put out a list of the movies and TV shows that will be available in May 2022, and All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is not on it.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Expected Plot

Nearly everyone died at the end of the first season. Because of the zombie outbreak, the zombie threat destroyed the city of Hyosan, and the Korean military bombed the people who were still alive. The survivors’ stories are over, but the outbreak could still start up again because it only takes one zombie to destroy everything all over again.

Nam Ra is one of the people who managed to stay alive, even though she was infected with the virus. We found out later that she was a hybrid who could use the virus to her advantage. But the problem is that, like other zombies, they still want to eat people, so the new season could focus on this. There’s also a chance that the virus has spread to Japan. In the next season, we’ll find out if the story moves there or if there are other ways to stop the virus.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Expected Cast

The cast for Season 2 of “All of Us Are Dead” is also still unknown. But it’s likely that Nam-ra, who was played by Ham Ji-Hyun, will come back to play the same part.

Depending on what the writers have planned, it’s also possible that the other main cast members from Season 1 will return for Season 2. However, it’s more likely that new cast members will be added. On-jo (Park Ji-hoo), Su-hyeok (Park Solomon), Dae-su (Im Jae-hyuk), Ha-ri (Ha Seung-ri), Mi-jin (Lee Eun-saem), and Hyo-ryung could all be back for Season 2. (Kim Bo-yoon).

That’s about All of us are dead season 2. Stay tuned for more updates!!

