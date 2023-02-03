All nine Cascade pool puzzle locations and how to solve them

Genshin Affect 3.4 replace has launched many new mechanisms, and Casscade Pool is one among them. These mechanisms are mini puzzles that may be solved to get varied kinds of chests as rewards.

Gamers can discover a whole of 9 cascade swimming pools within the Desert of Hadramaveth, and fixing all of them will unlock a hidden achievement. Fixing these puzzles will reward tons of Primogems, and gamers ought to attempt to not skip different rewards. On this article, gamers can be guided to search out all of the Cascade Pool within the new area and the best way to clear up them to seize the rewards in Genshin Affect.

Genshin Affect 3.4: Location of 9 Cascade Pool puzzles and the best way to clear up them

Cascade Swimming pools in Sumeru Desert (Picture through Genshin Affect)

In Genshin Affect 3.4, Cascade Swimming pools is an exploration mechanic within the Sumeru Desert of Hadramaveth. The traditional ruins of the brand new desert area comprise mechanisms that had been as soon as used to information water stream. Gamers should activate and deactivate the proper pipes to finish the Cascade Pool puzzle till all of the swimming pools are stuffed. Gamers can inform if the pool is full when the grey line turns to gold.

As proven within the image above, grey accents point out deactivated pipes, and blue accents point out activated ones. Gamers may have a neater time fixing these puzzles with bow characters.

Fixing every Cascade Pool puzzle will reward gamers with treasure chests. Chests are one of many best methods for gamers to seize further Primogems. There are 9 such Cascade Pool puzzles across the new area, and fixing all of them will unlock the hidden achievement, The Historic Orchard and Spring, in Genshin Affect.

Right here is an interactive map with all of the places of the Cascade Pool marked on it. Understand that gamers must go to the Dirge of Bilqis questline to entry Safhe Shatranj, Temple Forsaken, and the Cascade Pool puzzles close by.

Discover 1 Luxurious Chest and a pair of Widespread Chests right here

Discover the final three puzzles inside Temple Forsaken (Picture through HoYoverse)

Flip round after teleporting to the closest waypoint close to the crimson circle. Climb the steps and seek for an entrance on the left aspect. Gamers ought to search for a room and head behind the monument to take the elevator. The elevator will go down the place you can see the three Cascade Pool puzzles within the Genshin Affect 3.4 replace.

To resolve this puzzle, you need to match the Cascade Pool on the wall to the one reverse it. Fill the Cascade Pool with sand to gentle it up within the sample proven on the partitions. Each time the sample is matched appropriately, enemies will spawn.

The puzzle must be solved 3 times and therefore will spawn three waves of enemies. Gamers are suggested to arrange their get together compositions to resolve the puzzle and successfully take out the waves.

That is the whole lot gamers must know concerning the Cascade Pool puzzle in Genshin Affect. The brand new area is full of different comparable mechanisms and puzzles to resolve the place they will earn extra Primogems.



