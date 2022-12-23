All new Destiny 2 Exotics in the Witch Queen expansion

The Witch Queen is an ongoing enlargement in Future 2. It follows the storyline of Savathun getting her fingers on the Gentle and elevating her personal set of Hive Guardians. Able to wielding all three Gentle subclasses, these entities have their very own Ghosts. Gamers should destroy these to eradicate the Hive Guardians.

As with each enlargement within the sport, the Witch Queen additionally got here with 4 seasons. The final one is known as Season of the Seraph and is at the moment dwell in Future 2. Because the launch of the enlargement, Bungie has launched a beneficiant variety of Exotics to assist make the lives of the Guardians simpler. A few of these are fairly highly effective, even damaged to a sure extent, whereas the others are subpar.

Having mentioned that, listed here are all of the Exotics which were launched in Future 2 throughout the course of the Witch Queen enlargement.

All Future 2 Exotics in Witch Queen enlargement

Season of the Risen

This season supplied Guardians Glaives and a Submachine Gun that fired poisonous projectiles. Not solely that, the Vow of the Disciple raid was launched in it, and Guardians had an opportunity to obtain the Collective Obligation after they managed to defeat Rhulk.

Whereas gamers all the time had a penchant for changing Gods into weapons, this time, they may accomplish that with a Worm Acquainted and remodel it right into a grenade launcher.

The Unique armor scenario wasn’t any completely different both. Every of the three lessons obtained at the very least two armor items on this class throughout the season. That mentioned, listed here are all of the Unique gear launched throughout Season of the Risen.

Weapons

Osteo Striga

Parasite

Lifeless Messenger

Grand Overture

Collective Obligation

Fringe of Motion

Fringe of Concurrence

Fringe of Intent

Armor

Loreley Splendor Helm

Hoarfrost-Z

Secant Filaments

Osmiomancy Gauntlets

Blight Ranger Helmet

Renewal Grasps

Season of the Haunted

Season of the Haunted was moderately uninteresting when it comes to the Exotics that had been launched. There have been solely two weapons that joined the fray. The primary was one Trespasser, which was additionally the Unique that Guardians might choose up by means of the Season Move. And the opposite one was the Heartshadow.

This merchandise is among the many rewards that Guardians can obtain after finishing the Duality dungeon. Three Unique armor items had been launched as nicely:

Caliban’s Hand

Rain of Fireplace

Second Likelihood

Season of Plunder

Future 2 Season of Plunder was moderately distinctive. Guardians had been despatched on a number of space-faring missions to convey again the relics of Nezarec, the primary disciple of the Witness. What ensued was a wild goose chase between the Vanguard and Home Salvation. Some previous allies returned, and a few previous enemies broke out of the ice. That mentioned, this season featured six Exotics. Out of those six, three are weapons, and the remaining are armor items:

Weapons

Contact of Malice

Delicate Tomb

Quicksilver Storm

Armor

Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk

Fallen Sunstar

Level Contact Cannon Brace

Season of the Seraph

The Season of the Seraph is the present season. Three unnamed Unique armor items are but to go dwell, and there is a likelihood this stuff will arrive someday within the subsequent few weeks. That mentioned, the related weapons for this season have been launched:

The Manticore

Revision Zero

Hierarchy of Wants

These are the Exotics which were launched prior to now yr over the course of the Witch Queen enlargement in Future 2. It is protected to say that every one this stuff facilitate a various vary of playstyles within the sport.

