all new animes for the month of March 2021

Here we are back with a brand new article to keep you updated on all the news on the anime page for the month of March 2021 (and of course all the animes that you absolutely have to keep following). Between Black Clover, The Promised Neverland, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen and all the novelties you are about to discover, you should have something to fill your curfew nights. Here is a non-exhaustive list (there are too many anime, you’ll agree) of the new animes that will appear on your favorite platforms, namely DNA, Wakanim, and Crunchyroll. Make sure you’ve seen all of the recommended ones in February, and let’s go!

Week from March 1st to 8th, 2021

March 3rd: Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table – Episode 7 (Wakanim) March 3rd: RE: ZERO – Season 2, Episode 46 (Crunchyroll) March 4th: The Promised Neverland – Season 2, Episode 7 (Wakanim). March 4th: Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House – Episode 1 (Crunchyroll). This is an anime that will only debut in preview this Thursday on Crunchyroll. We will follow the adventures of Kiyo and Sumire, two childhood friends who came to Kyoto hoping to become maiko (geisha apprentice). After some unforeseen events, Kiyo will work as a cook in a maiko house. Sumire, for his part, continues on his way, and the two will meet regularly and rub shoulders with the same neighborhood.

March 4th: Dr. Stone – Season 2, Episode 7 (Crunchyroll) March 4: Yuru Camp – Season 2, Episode 8 (Crunchyroll). You have probably heard of Yuru Camp before! Nadeshiko dreams of seeing Mount Fuji by bike, but after very bad weather she has to find refuge with a young girl named Rin Shima, who is a fan of solo camping. It will be the starting point of a blooming friendship! Both decide to found an outdoor activity club and train other comrades there. We’re already into season two, but it’s not too late to get started if you like the round-up!

March 5: Last Exile: Fam., The Silver Wing – Season 2 (DNA) March 6: Jujutsu Kaisen – Episode 20 (Crunchyroll) March 6: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon – Episode 2 (DNA). This is the sequel to the Inuyasha anime! We follow the story of the twins Town and Setsuna (Sesshomaru’s daughters) and the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome named Moroha. Setsuna has been kept away from Towa since she was cast from medieval Japan to modern Japan. The three will travel to regain their memories in Towa.

March 7th: Attack on Titan – Episode 13 (Wakanim).

Week from March 8th to 15th, 2021

March 8: Otherside Picnic – Episode 9 (Wakanim). In today’s world, mysterious doors allow those who pass through them to travel to the “other side”, that is, to a parallel world full of urban legends brought to life on the internet. Sorawo Kamikoshi, an academic, explores this other world and verges on death before being saved by Toriko Nishina. From there, an adventure for two begins.

March 9th: Code Lyoko – Seasons 1 to 4 (DNA) March 9th: Me, when I’m reborn in Slime – Season 2, episode 31 (Crunchyroll) March 9th: Black clover – episode 166 (Crunchyroll) March 10th: Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table – Episode 8 (Wakanim) March 10: RE: ZERO – Season 2, Episode 47 (Crunchyroll) March 11: Yuru Camp – Season 2, Episode 9 (Crunchyroll) March 11: Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House – Episode 2 (Crunchyroll). March 11th: Dr. Stone – Season 2, Episode 8 (Crunchyroll) March 13: Jujutsu Kaisen – Episode 21 (Crunchyroll).

March 13: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon – Episode 3 (DNA). March 14th: Attack on Titan – Episode 14 (Wakanim).

Week from March 15th to March 22nd, 2021

March 16: Otherside Picnic – Episode 10 (Wakanim) March 16: Me When I’m Born Again in Slime – Season 2, Episode 32 (Crunchyroll).

March 16: Black Clover – Episode 167 (Crunchyroll) March 17: Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table – Episode 9 (Wakanim) March 17: RE: ZERO – Season 2, Episode 48 (Crunchyroll) March 18: Yuru Camp – Season 2, Episode 10 (Crunchyroll) March 18: Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House – Episode 3 (Crunchyroll). March 18: Dr. Stone – Season 2, Episode 9 (Crunchyroll) March 19: Code Geass – Resurrection of Lelouch (ADN). This is a Japanese film that ties in with the Code Geass anime, particularly the three recap films that came out of it.

March 20: Jujutsu Kaisen – Episode 22 (Crunchyroll) March 20: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon – Episode 4 (DNA). March 21: Attack on Titan – Episode 15 (Wakanim).

Week from March 22nd to March 31st, 2021

March 22: Otherside Picnic – Episode 11 (Wakanim) March 23: Me When I’m Born Again in Slime – Season 2, Episode 33 (Crunchyroll) March 23: Highscool DxD – Season 1 (DNA). This anime is very popular in Japan, especially for its action scenes, comedic scenes, and romance scenes. The summary is a bit complicated to achieve, but in short, we are following the adventures of Issei Hyoudou, a student who has a great sex addiction. One day a young girl named Yûma asks him if he can die for him. She then transforms into a fallen angel and kills him. The boy will be reborn as a demon and from there the anime will really begin.

March 23: Code Lyoko Evolution (ADN) March 23: Black Clover – Episode 168 (Crunchyroll) March 24: RE: ZERO – Season 2, Episode 49 (Crunchyroll) March 17: Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table – Episode 10 (Wakanim) March 25: Yuru Camp – Season 2, Episode 10 (Crunchyroll) March 25: Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House – Episode 4 (Crunchyroll). March 25th: Dr. Stone – Season 2, Episode 10 (Crunchyroll) March 26: Reborn – Episodes 133 to 152 (DNA).

March 27: Jujutsu Kaisen – episode 23 (Crunchyroll) March 27: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon – episode 5 (DNA). March 28th: ​​Attack on Titan – Episode 16 (Wakanim) March 29th: DNA is planning a big surprise, but it is not yet known which program it is March 31st: After The Rain (DNA). This is a Japanese film from 1999. We follow a group of travelers who are stranded because of a swollen river. Among them are Ihei, a masterless samurai, and his wife Tayo, who lives only for her husband’s love. Ihei eventually becomes a fencing master, but the rivalries are numerous and his life is chaotic. Tayo will understand that after his experiences her life will remain a free and adventurous one.