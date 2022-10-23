All Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps leaked

Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare 2 is ready for its full launch in lower than per week on October 28. Gamers who pre-order the sport can already entry and end the marketing campaign and get a head begin on different avid gamers.

The multiplayer will embrace a variety of Name of Obligation traditional sport modes reminiscent of Search and Destroy, Domination, Group Deathmatch, Hardpoint, and extra. These are all 6v6 and 12v12 modes that play on Name of Obligation’s traditional three-lane map design. Floor Warfare is a Fashionable Warfare unique sport mode that options 64 gamers and performs on a much bigger map.

Fashionable Warfare 2 may have 16 complete maps at launch

On day one, #MWII Multiplayer may have over 12 distinctive modes at launch with maps grouped into three regional classes:🌍 Al Mazrah 🌎 Las Almas🌎 Remainder of the World https://t.co/JUd1WBgoZ3

The traditional multiplayer maps will probably be divided into three regional classes – Al Mazrah, Las Almas, and the remainder of the world.

Al Mazrah is the title of Warzone 2.0’s map which incorporates many of the maps as its POIs (Factors of Curiosity).

Las Almas is 100% gonna be our next big BR map for Warzone 2.

Las Almas is a area primarily based in Mexico within the marketing campaign of Fashionable Warfare 2, which is run by a drug cartel referred to as the Las Almas Cartel. The fictional area has various environments, together with cities, mountains, forests, suburban areas, an airport, and lakes.

A Warzone leaker claims that the battle royale sport mode may obtain Las Almas as a map sooner or later.

Multiplayer maps

The names of the multiplayer maps of Fashionable Warfare 2 are:

Breenbergh Lodge Museum Mercado Las Almas Taraq Crown Raceway Al Bagra Fortress Zarqwa Hydroelectric Santa Seña Border Crossing Farm 18 Embassy El Asilo

Floor Warfare maps

The names of the Floor Warfare maps of the sport are:

Sa’id Sariff Bay Santa Seña Zarqwa Hydroelectric Al Bagra Fortress

The beta of the sport, which lasted from September 16 to September 26 featured six of the 11 multiplayer maps, together with Farm 18, Valderas Museum, Mercado Las Almas, Breenbergh Lodge, and Sa’id. Sariff Bay was the one playable Floor Warfare map.

The aforementioned maps will probably be a part of the pre-season of the sport, which begins on launch and finishes in two weeks on November 16, after which the primary season of the sport commences.

Infinity Ward has confirmed {that a} new multiplayer map will probably be launched mid-way by the season with the “Reloaded” replace on December 14.

The builders have additionally acknowledged that the map will probably be a “fan-favorite.” It’s extremely possible that it could be both ‘Terminal’ or ‘Highrise,’ as these maps are additionally a part of ‘Al Mazrah,’ the Warzone 2.0 BR map.



