All Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards

Beginning as we speak, those that pre-ordered Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare 2 have entry to the marketing campaign on all platforms. For gamers ready for critiques earlier than making a purchase order, that is the time to look out for marketing campaign spoilers.

As gamers progress by means of the sport’s marketing campaign, they are going to be rewarded with varied objects that can be utilized in multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. That is an added incentive to finish the story mode earlier than venturing into the multiplayer modes.

Fashionable Warfare 2 rewards in chronological order

A number of the marketing campaign rewards (Picture by way of Activision)

There are calling playing cards, emblems, double XP tokens, double weapon XP tokens, base operators, and weapon blueprints to be rewarded to gamers for progressing by means of Fashionable Warfare 2’s story mode.

The calling card is the background of the consumer’s Playercard that may be personalized. There have been hundreds of participant playing cards within the earlier Name of Responsibility titles that conveyed varied achievements. Getting one from the marketing campaign will present that the participant has delved into the story mode.

Double XP tokens are power-ups that gamers can equip for a given period of time through which they’ll obtain double expertise factors for both leveling up their account or a sure weapon in Fashionable Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0. Double XP tokens rely down in actual time.

Base operators are skins that gamers can equip in Fashionable Warfare 2 multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. Weapon blueprints supply a singular pores and skin for a particular weapon, coupled with attachments that gamers won’t have but unlocked. Moreover, one can customise the attachments within the blueprints:

Calling card: Cleaning soap’s Dedication

Emblem: What’s Finished Is Finished

30-minute double XP token

30-minute double weapon XP token

Calling card: Chainlinked

Base Operator: Chuy

30-minute double XP token

30-minute double weapon XP token

Calling card: Gaz

Base Operator: Nova

1 hour double XP token

1-hour double weapon XP token

Calling card: Shadow Firm Ops

Base Operator: Reyes

1 hour double XP token

1-hour double weapon XP token

Base Operator: Hutch

Union Guard weapon blueprint

The aforementioned rewards might be disseminated as one runs by means of the marketing campaign in chronological order. The Union Guard weapon blueprint is the ultimate reward gamers will obtain after ending the ultimate marketing campaign mission. The blueprint contains an AR variant of Captain Value’s signature weapon and has 4 attachments which embody:

Goal OP-V4 reflex optic

SZ 1MW PEQ laser

FSS Covert V silencer on the muzzle

Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel vertical grip

The attachments can be utilized on the weapon earlier than the participant has even unlocked the AR. Coupled with that, because the weapon is leveled up and different attachments are unlocked, one might be free to customise it whereas utilizing the distinctive pores and skin in multiplayer or Warzone 2.0.

