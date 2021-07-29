All Might’s head is mocked and parodied by all internet users (15 tweets)

All Might’s head is mocked and parodied by all internet users (15 tweets)

The cover of Volume 31 of My Hero Academia has just been unveiled, and if everyone agrees that the overall aesthetic is quite successful, then All Might’s head seems to be a problem for some (many) internet users. . The character we see smiling all the time doesn’t open his mouth on this new cover, which can only amaze the anime.

We invite you to find the 15 best reactions and distractions from internet users on social networks.

Everything could look like an Easter statue pic.twitter.com/1JJgrY7VgZ

All Might’s Head I’ll Wake up Town looks like a racist https://t.co/FwnfYTH8aU

If you put his mustache there, he’ll become Hulk Hogan pic.twitter.com/92spRP1z2n

Why could he look like a villager in Minecraft? https://t.co/iua5t2sv7p

All power and John is the perfect moment to take the picture of the all cena team pic.twitter.com/ya03kz1hEu

everything could really be said: pic.twitter.com/XGx44wHGPI

All Might’s head is worthy of a creepy pasta https://t.co/gdrTmHPbNy

You might have been right about Masai’s plan, oh my god

do you like yourself My impression is that All Might looks like Re Destro

All could: pic.twitter.com/8CXVoXDrn3

They still managed to put everything in tt for the cover ptdrr pic.twitter.com/F5HR4pzPYg

Allmight said pic.twitter.com/ZTW3OWllT9

We prefer him smiling All Might pic.twitter.com/2oj6gpZnac

And you, what do you think of All Might’s face on this cover? We’ll let you answer our survey and through our comment area! And if you’re a fan of My Hero Academia, you can always take our previous personality test to find out what quirk you would have had in the Deku universe.