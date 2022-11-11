All major leaked cards featuring Christopher Nkunku, Marco Reus, and more

Marco Reus and Christopher Nkunku might be two of probably the most wished playing cards within the upcoming FIFA 23 Path to Glory promo. Will probably be launched later tonight, and avid gamers will be capable to get their fingers on some distinctive playing cards for his or her Final Staff squad.

The upcoming promo would be the first occasion of World-Cup-themed additions being made to Final Staff. EA Sports activities has deliberate to combine the 2 content material, which is able to make it simpler for gamers to enhance their major squad. They are going to be in a position to take action with the assistance of various playing cards, packs, and extra.

EA Sports activities has not formally disclosed any playing cards set to reach as a part of the Path to Glory promo. Nonetheless, Nkunku and Reus are two of the a number of which have been leaked on-line. Extra importantly, FIFA 23 gamers have gotten a glimpse of their stats and the way helpful they is perhaps within the sport. Whereas official releases can at all times deviate from leaks, main adjustments are unlikely.

Reus and Nkunku’s Path to Glory leaked playing cards have a powerful set of stats in FIFA 23

Whereas EA Sports activities is but to disclose the playing cards coming with the Path to Glory promo, necessary data has been revealed. This consists of the discharge date and time, which stands at November 11, 6:00 pm UK Time. One other necessary reveal has been the improve sample of the playing cards.

Each card will be capable to acquire general, traits, and extra based mostly on the real-life performances of their nation. The deeper they attain within the FIFA World Cup, the extra enhancements their playing cards will obtain. Even with out the upgrades, Nkunku and Reus look fairly strong contemplating the FIFA 23 meta.

Nkunku has been extremely popular in the neighborhood this 12 months, and his 88-rated CF card may change into much more well-known. It comes with 90 Tempo, and an opportunity for it to realize 5* Ability Strikes and 5* Weak Foot. On high of that, there are 90 Dribbling, 85 Taking pictures, and 84 Passing, making him a must have for each FIFA 23 participant.

Like Nkunku, Reus’ Path to Glory card is a CF within the sport however has one greater general. Whereas the 80 Tempo must be improved with a chemistry type, it will likely be a potent choice that gamers is perhaps curious about wanting into. The German shall be lacking the FIFA World Cup attributable to an harm, however Germany’s triumphs may enormously enhance his card.

Serie A squads may get a major increase attributable to an upcoming Hirving Lozano Path to Glory card. The 87-rated RW card shall be extremely quick attributable to a 97 Tempo score. It has some strong stats in different areas as effectively and will change into much more potent with upgrades sooner or later.

Christian Pulisic appears to be one other thrilling addition who would match effectively with Premier League squads. Like Lozano and Nkunku, Pulisic shall be fairly cellular with 92 Tempo, and hard-to-tackle attributable to his 91 Dribbling. The Taking pictures and Passing stats appear a little bit restricted, in order that shall be one space for gamers to work upon.

It stays to be seen whether or not Nkunku, Reus, and the opposite notable names make it to the ultimate FIFA 23 Path to Glory launch. Whereas these playing cards are anticipated to be within the packs, rumors exist about new additions coming through goals and SBCs.



