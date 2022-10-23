All main character voice actors in Gotham Knights

The newest recreation from WB Video games Montréal, Gotham Knights encompasses a slew of characters portrayed by notable voice actors. Developed for PC, Xbox Sequence, and PlayStation 5, the title has gained prominence in current months.

From protagonists to antagonists to even aspect characters, Gotham Knights options nice sound work and supply.

Minor spoilers for Gotham Knights might comply with.

Voice actors for main characters in Gotham Knights

1) Batman/Bruce Wayne

Michael Antonakos as Batman (Picture by way of IMDB )

Regardless of the sport beginning off with the demise of Batman, his presence is felt all through Gotham Knights in refined methods. The long-lasting character is reminisced upon all through flashbacks and VR sections.

Batman is portrayed by Michael Antonakos, who has beforehand voiced different characters comparable to Alexios in Murderer’s Creed Odyssey.

2) Alfred Pennyworth

Gildart jackson as Alfred Pennyworth (Picture by way of IMDB)

Batman’s trusty butler and father determine, Alfred, takes on the function of a mentor for the Bat-Household, supporting them of their campaign towards the criminals in Gotham Metropolis.

He’s voiced by Gildart Jackson, recognized for portraying Main in Hellsing Final and Gideon within the TV sequence Charmed. He has additionally contributed to voice-overs in Star Wars: The Outdated Republic MMO.

3) Nightwing/Dick Grayson

Christopher Sean as Nightwing (Picture by way of IMDB)

The primary Robin and probably the most skilled member of the Bat-Household, Nightwing is voiced by Christopher Sean. The actor is thought for his work as Arokkeh in Horizon: Forbidden West together with different roles in Avengers and Ghost of Tsushima.

4) Batgirl/Barbara Gordon

America Younger as Batgirl (Picture by way of IMDB)

The daughter of deceased police commissioner James Gordon and beforehand generally known as the Oracle, Batgirl is a member of Batman’s interior circle. She is voiced by America Younger, additionally recognized for function as Barbie in varied motion pictures and TV reveals. She has additionally voiced in Saints Row: The Third.

5) Crimson Hood/Jason Todd

Stephen Oyoung as Crimson Hood (Picture by way of IMDB)

Beforehand a Robin and the black sheep of the Bat-Household, Jason Todd took up the mantle of Crimson Hood after being revived in a Lazarus pit. Earlier than his revival, the character had died by the hands of the Joker.

He returned with a vengeance and has continued his campaign towards the criminals of Gotham Metropolis, usually recognized to resort to excessive violence and brutality. Fortunately, he appears to have gotten over his demons within the recreation.

He’s voiced by Stephen Oyoung, beforehand recognized for his work as Martin Lee in Spider-Man, together with roles in Rachet & Clank: Rift Aside.

6) Robin/Tim Drake

Sloane Siegel as Robin (Picture by way of IMDB)

The youngest member of the Bat-Household, Tim Drake, is Robin in Gotham Knights. Regardless of being the least skilled, he’s fast on his ft and a genius in hacking, making him a really helpful choose.

He’s voiced by Sloane Siegel.

7) Harley Quinn

Kari Wahlgren as Harley Quinn (Picture by way of IMDB)

Joker’s ex and now seemingly reformed, Harley Quinn has taken her life in her personal arms, away from the Joker. She performs an vital function within the recreation’s plot, and has been working with Batman. Nevertheless, her actual motivations are nonetheless unknown.

She is voiced by Kari Wahlgren, well-known for her function as Saber in a number of Destiny sequence media. Different notable credentials embrace her portrayal of Jessica in Rick and Morty.

7) The Penguin

Elias Toufexis as The Penguin (Picture by way of IMDB)

The Penguin returns in Gotham Knights with a extra critical and complex state of affairs. He’s nonetheless a menace to the heroes of Gotham Metropolis, however there lies one thing much more sinister to him.

He’s portrayed by Elias Toufexis, famend for his function as Adam Jensen within the Deus Ex sequence, together with a number of different portrayals in titles comparable to Murderer’s Creed and Splinter Cell.

8) Clayface

Brian Keane as Clayface (Picture by way of IMDB)

Clayface returns in Gotham Knights. The character is voiced by Brian Keane, recognized for his work in Love, Dying & Robots, and Crimson Useless Redemption II. Coupled with that, the actor has even appeared on the Gotham TV sequence.

9) Mr. Freeze

Donald Cheng as Mr. Freeze (Picture by way of IMDB)

A tragic however fan-favourite villain in Batman’s rogues gallery, Dr. Victor Fries was first launched in Batman: The Animated Sequence and step by step gained prominence within the comics. He’s voiced by Donald Cheng.

10) Talia al Ghul

Emily O’Brien as Talia al Ghul (Picture by way of IMDB)

The daughter of Ra’s al Ghul and certainly one of Batman’s former love pursuits, Talia has an vital function to play within the story, stepping up because the chief of the league of assassins after her father’s demise.

She is voiced by Emily O’Brien, who’s portrayed Y’shtola in Ultimate Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, amongst different roles.

11) Renee Montoya

Krizia Bajos as Renee Montoya (Picture by way of IMDB)

A detective with the Gotham Metropolis Police Division, she used to work underneath James Gordon and is likely one of the few allies the heroes can depend on.

She is voiced by Krizia Bajos, recognized for a number of roles in video games comparable to Batman: The Telltale Sequence, Simply Trigger 4, and Psychonauts 2.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



