All Hogwarts Legacy endings and how to get them

As with many huge, open-world video games, Hogwarts Legacy has multiple ending. Fortunately, these are simpler to get than one would possibly assume. Because the title doesn’t have a system in place to punish how evil gamers are, it’s completely possible that they might select to obtain the ‘dangerous ending’ with out ever doing a single evil deed the complete recreation.

Just one alternative determines whether or not you get the Regular/Impartial Ending or the Evil Ending. The most effective half is that you could see the True Ending, even if you would like the evil route. The sport gained’t penalize you for it so you will get the last word ending for Hogwarts Legacy.

Warning: This text comprises spoilers for the top of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy’s endings and the way you unlock them

Crucial alternative for the Regular and Evil endings of Hogwarts Legacy is made throughout Principal Quest titled The Closing Repository. Throughout this mission, you’ll have an goal that requires you to “Attain the Repository earlier than Ranrok.” At this level, you may have an necessary alternative: What do you do with the Repository? The next are the alternatives you get for these two endings.

1) Good Ending

“I intend to maintain it contained right here.”

“I shall preserve it secret eternally.”

This makes you the Historic Magic’s Keeper, and Professor Fig will pledge to help you on this endeavor within the Good Hogwarts Legacy ending. Nonetheless, you continue to need to defeat Ranrok, as they’re the sport’s last boss.

Afterward, you comprise the Historic Magic once more, however all of this comes at a value. Sadly, the pressure was too excessive, and Professor Fig handed on. There’s nonetheless a touching second right here, although, as he and Miriam’s wand are reunited.

2) Evil Ending

“I intend to open it.”

“This energy shouldn’t be stored from the world”

On this model of the ending, Professor Fig gained’t have the power to hold on and allow you to attempt to comprise the Historic Magic on the finish of the sport. Not that you simply wish to, since your objective is to unfold the Historic Magic. You continue to need to defeat Ranrok, although.

Nonetheless, you wield some magic for your self on this ending. Don’t fear. You may nonetheless see the True Ending should you go this route.

When you get one of many above endings, you’ll return to Hogwarts. Then, you’ll get a notification concerning the upcoming O.W.L. exams. It’s essential to end up a number of duties – the quantity of which can range relying on how a lot you probably did throughout the regular recreation.

Full all remaining puzzles

Full all remaining facet quests

Full all relationship storylines

No matter your alternative, the True Ending is identical for all gamers. When you wrap up all these duties, you should have two extra missions to finish the Home Cup. As soon as the sport is full, you may see the True Ending. It’s a bittersweet finish, the place the professors honor Professor Fig’s sacrifice.

That completes Hogwarts Legacy. For those who’ve unlocked the True Ending, you don’t have any additional work to do within the Wizarding World. In order for you each the Good and Evil ending in a single playthrough, make a separate save to which you’ll be able to return. That approach, you may see each endings in a single recreation playthrough.



