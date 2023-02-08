All Genshin Impact Silk Flower locations for Hu Tao

Genshin Affect 3.4 Section II banners function the long-awaited return of Hu Tao alongside Yelan. This will likely be her second rerun after staying away from banners for an entire yr.

Whereas many veteran followers have been saving Primogems and pre-farming Ascension Supplies for Hu Tao for a very long time, new gamers could be having bother discovering all of the Silk blooms. This Native Liyue Specialty solely blooms in two areas and is among the many gadgets Hu Tao requires for her Ascension. This text will define all farming areas for Silk Flowers, in addition to another methods for gamers to acquire this materials.

Genshin Affect 3.4: Areas of all Silk Flowers in Liyue

Silk Flower – Liyue’s Native Specialty (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

This native specialty tends to develop solely in Wangshu Inn and Liyue Harbor. Hu Tao requires a complete of 168 Silk Flowers in Genshin Affect to succeed in degree 90.

A complete of 14 spawn areas are related to these things, and followers can harvest two of them from every shrub. Therefore, it’s doable to reap 28 Silk Flowers in Genshin Affect in a single day. Nonetheless, gamers can repeat this seven extra occasions in one other particular person’s world (pal or stranger) with the assistance of co-op periods. That stated, listed here are all of the areas for Silk Flowers:

1) Liyue Harbor

Location of Silk Flowers in Liyue Harbor (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

In Liyue Harbor, you could find 14 Silk Flowers. The image above reveals all seven areas the place the gadgets spawn. Teleport to the waypoint on Mt. Tianheng and glide east in direction of Madame Ping’s location. That is the place you may farm these native specialties.

2) Wangshu Inn

Location of Genishin Affect’s Silk Flowers in Wangshu Inn (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Wangshu Inn is the one location apart from Liyue Harbor the place you could find Silk Flowers within the recreation. Much like the earlier space, 14 Silk Flowers could be discovered right here. They’re close to Wangshu Inn’s entrance and a close-by bridge. You’ll be able to teleport to the placement’s waypoint and glide right down to the doorway to start out harvesting them for Hu Tao’s Ascension.

Purchase Silk Flowers from NPC retailers

Areas of three NPCs that promote Silk Flowers (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Upon getting harvested all of the Silk Flowers, they take 48 hours in actual time to respawn once more. Happily, there are different strategies that you need to use to acquire further Silk Flowers. Three non-playable characters could be discovered promoting them within the Genshin Affect 3.4 replace. Here is who they’re and the place they are often discovered:

Verr Goldet – Wangshu Inn (Liyue)

Ms. Bai – Qingce Village (Liyue)

Qiuwei – Port Ormos (Sumeru)

You should buy 5 Silk Flowers from every NPC vendor in alternate for five,000 Mora, and a complete of 15 could be collected from them in alternate for 15,000 Mora.

Verr Goldet, Ms. Bai, and Qiuwei will replenish their shares each three days (72 hours) in actual time. Therefore, you might be beneficial to purchase all of the Silk Flowers each time the store refreshes in Genshin Affect.

