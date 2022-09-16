Splatoon 3 is the latest and greatest in Nintendo’s flashy series of multiplayer third-person shooters. Like its predecessors, this title takes pride in its cool and hip style customization options. There are a number of clothing and accessory shops in the game for players to make use of. The items in these shops cater to different categories, like headwear, torso, footwear, and so on.

However, the items are further manufactured by different in-game companies and can have additional perks that can boost player efficiency in battle. Here’s a look at all of them.

Dress stylish and reap benefits with Splatoon 3’s plethora of options

for me the biggest upgrade in splatoon 3 is the clothes I’ve always loved the clothes but the detail is crazy now for me the biggest upgrade in splatoon 3 is the clothes I’ve always loved the clothes but the detail is crazy now https://t.co/aRyZJgb9E7

The brand of an item can determine the kind of perks it will offer. Note that Favored Ability refers to the ones that have a greater chance of spawning under a brand. On the other hand, the perks under Unfavored Ability have the lowest chance of being applied. Here’s a look at the varied clothing manufacturers and brands in the game and the benefits they come with.

Brand Description Favored Ability Unfavored Ability Annaki It is aimed towards the anarchist types. Main Power Up (Increases main weapon effectiveness) Special Saver (Protects the amount of Special meter lost when being attacked by an opponent) Barazushi A newcomer to Splatoon, this brand makes gears for desert-dwellers and tundra-shiverers. Intensify Action (Lowers Squid Surge charge time) Sub Power Up (Increases Sub weapons effectiveness) Cuttlegear Cuttlegear makes more military-style gear. – – Emberz As its name suggests, it is for the rebellious folks who crave chaos. Intensify Action (Lowers Squid Surge charge time) Special Charge Up (Increases the rate at which players charge their special gauge while inking turf) Emperry It flaunts a crown logo and boasts sportswear. Sub Power Up (Increases Sub weapons effectiveness) Ink Resistance Up (increases resistance to opponent ink) Famitsu Intriguingly, it seems to be named after the real-life Japanese video game magazine. – – Firefin It’s a brand that specializes in streetwear. Ink Saver (Sub) (Reduces the amount of ink needed to use a Sub weapon) Ink Recovery Up (Increases the speed at which the ink tank refills) Forge A long-running headgear manufacturer. Special Power Up (Improves the performance of Special Weapons) Ink Saver (Sub) (Reduces the amount of ink needed to use a Sub weapon) Grizzco It is associated with Salmon Run. Specializes in safety gear. – – Inkline It appeals to fans of hardcore outdoor activities like hiking. Bomb Defense Up DX (Reduces damage taken from enemy Sub weapons by 50% and Special weapons by 35%) Main Power Up (Increases main weapon effectiveness) KOG Legacy brand from the original Splatoon, which is also known as King of Games. – – Krak-On It makes quirky footwear for all your comfort needs Swim Speed Up (Increases movement speed while swimming through ink) Bomb Defense Up DX (Reduces damage taken from enemy Sub weapons by 50% and Special weapons by 35%) Rockenburg It focuses on more stylish, Western attire. Run Speed Up (Increases running speed in kid form) Swim Speed Up (Increases movement speed while swimming through ink) Skalop Another headgear-focused brand. Quick Respawn (Increases respawn rate after dying) Special Saver (Protects the amount of Special meter lost when being attacked by an opponent) Splash Mob This one is aimed at high school students with similar formal attire. Ink Saver (Main) (Reduces the amount of ink needed to use a main weapon) Run Speed Up (Increases running speed in kid form) SquidForce The official brand to represent Turf War. Ink Resistance Up (increases resistance to opponent ink) Ink Saver (Main) (Reduces the amount of ink needed to use a main weapon) Takoroka A fitness-centric brand that offers a variety of headgear, footwear, and even clothing. Special Charge Up (Increases the rate at which players charge their special gauge while inking turf) Special Power Up (Improves the performance of Special Weapons) Tentatek This company creates both weapons as well as sportswear and footwear. Ink Recovery Up (Increases the speed at which the ink tank refills) Quick Super Jump (Reduces duration of Super Jump) The SQUID GIRL Features gear based on the main character’s outfit from the Japanese comic manga with the same name. – – Toni Kensa It makes monochromatic gear and can be on the expensive side of things. Main Power Up (Increases main weapon effectiveness) Sub Power Up (Increases Sub weapons effectiveness) Zekko Street-like attire, could appeal to skaters. Special Saver (Protects the amount of Special meter lost when being attacked by an opponent) Special Charge Up (Increases the rate at which players charge their special gauge while inking turf) Zink Another sportswear brand, it makes clothes and footwear. Quick Super Jump (Reduces duration of Super Jump) Quick Respawn (Increases respawn rate after dying) See also What is Fire Scorpion Charm in Elden Ring? How to Obtain it?

With 22 brands in all, there is a lot of variety here. Each offers different pieces of gear. Players are recommended to mix and match to find the combination that suits them.

Which clothing stores are offered by Splatoon 3?

Now, it’s time to talk about the shops where gear, clothing, and accessories can be brought. There are three shops to visit in the title, each focusing on a specific type of gear.

1) Naut Couture

This nautilus will meet all your headgear needs (Image via Nintendo)

Run by a chill nautilus Gnarly Eddy and his fellow snail Nails, this clothing store features a variety of headgear. These range from hats to eyewear and even masks. Show off your attitude with these items.

2) Man-o’-Wardrobe

Step into this store for all things pertaining to tops (Image via Nintendo)

With a siphonophore “man o’ war,” the Man-o’-Wardrobe will likely be the shop players visit the most. After all, it is home to many differnet tops, like jackets, long-sleeved shirts and more. Jel La Fleur is the oddball that operates this establishment.

3) Crush Station

This swole crustacean has a keen eye for kicks and sneakers (Image via Nintendo)

Finally, Crush Station is run by a huge crustacean Mr. Coco. The shop’s name, “Crush Station,” is also interestingly a play on the word “crustacean.” This place is all about footwear, like sandals, formal shoes, and more.

Note that these items are on a rotation basis, so the shops will periodically refresh their catalog and display new sets of gear as time goes on. That means players should try to buy whatever grabs their eye right away.

One might also notice that all these items seem to cost coins. For those wondering how to get their hands on this currency in Splatoon 3, it’s simple: just play the game. Multiplayer, to be specific, rewards players with the means to buy all the attires and clothing items they can dream of.

Splatoon 3 is available right now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system.

