All free rewards with the 4th Anniversary Reward Tracker, how to earn, challenges, and more

Apex Legends is celebrating its fourth yr with the Anniversary Assortment Occasion that began on February 14, 2023, together with Season 16 Revelry. That includes 24 unique in-game cosmetics, map decorations, and much more, the event is a grand one.

This occasion will permit gamers to unlock free rewards by way of the 4th Anniversary Rewards Tracker, which options 12 in-game skins created by members of the title’s neighborhood. From unique packs, legends, and weapon skins to particular participant badges, the community-created Reward Tracker for the 4th Anniversary is one which gamers will not wish to miss out on.

Apex Legends 4th Anniversary Prize Tracker brings occasion packs, C.A.R. SMG beauty, and extra

The free prize tracker, featured within the Apex Legends 4th Anniversary Assortment Occasion, accommodates 12 distinctive rewards unfold throughout completely different development levels that vary from 0 to five,000 factors. Challenges should be accomplished by gamers to earn as much as 1,600 factors every day, with duties refreshing each day.

You will need to full the next duties to progress by way of the Yr 4 Anniversary Reward Tracker and unlock thrilling rewards:

Play two matches/play 5 matches.

Deal 1,500 injury/deal 3,500 injury.

Get 10 kills or assists/get 25 kills or assists.

Battle Royale: Get 5 knockdowns.

Battle Royale: Get a Prime 10 end 4 instances.

Moreover, you could full the next duties to earn particular event-themed participant banner badges:

Yr 4 Devastator – Deal 50,000 injury in any mode throughout the Yr 4 Anniversary Occasion.

– Deal 50,000 injury in any mode throughout the Yr 4 Anniversary Occasion. Yr 4 Collaborator – Get 200 kills or assists in any mode throughout the Yr 4 Anniversary Occasion.

– Get 200 kills or assists in any mode throughout the Yr 4 Anniversary Occasion. Yr 4 Workforce Participant – Win 10 matches of Workforce Deathmatch.

– Win 10 matches of Workforce Deathmatch. Yr 4 Grasp – Earn all different Yr 4 Anniversary Occasion Badges.

That being mentioned, here is a take a look at all of the unlockable rewards within the Apex Legends 4th Anniversary Reward Tracker:

1) Yr 4 Anniversary Banner Badge – 250 factors

Yr 4 Anniversary Banner Badge in Apex Legends (Picture by way of EA)

The occasion’s unique Yr 4 Anniversary Participant Banner Badge, value 250 factors, kicks off the 4th Anniversary Reward Tracker. This stunning token of celebration, that includes a birthday cake to commemorate Apex Legends’ fourth birthday, will be connected to the banner card of any legend.

2) Yr 4 Anniversary (_miyann) Loading Display and Apex Pack – 500 factors

Yr 4 Anniversary (_miyann) Loading Display and Apex Pack (Picture by way of EA)

Created by the gifted artist, _miyann, this loading display screen options the title’s legends in cute and energetic avatars as they have a good time Apex’s anniversary occasion on the Mirage Voyage. Seer takes the highlight right here, which he’s exceptional at. Together with the loading display screen, gamers may also be rewarded with an Apex Pack for buying 500 Factors.

3) Surf’s Up Common Banner Body and Apex Pack – 750 factors

Surf’s Up Common Banner Body in Apex Legends (Picture by way of EA)

From the artist Jocsaii, impressed by Nokokopuffs, this merchandise places gamers in a summer time temper with its beach-themed artwork that includes drinks and an MRVN bot cooking up a hotdog. This reward additionally comes with an Apex Pack.

4) Daemon Hunter C.A.R. SMG pores and skin and 4th Anniversary Holospray – 1,000 factors

The Daemon Hunter C.A.R. SMG pores and skin was impressed by Makina and the Holospray by Asapan (Picture by way of EA)

At 1,000 factors, gamers unlock this stunning and classy epic weapon pores and skin for the C.A.R. SMG, created by artist VONHEXA. Together with the beauty, gamers additionally get a 4th Anniversary Holospray from the artist (888)BUN.

5) Gone Fishing Common Banner Body and Apex Pack – 1,250 factors

Gone Fishing Common Banner Body was impressed by YouTuber Kandyrew (Picture by way of EA)

Just like the Surf’s Up merchandise, Apex Legends gamers unlock one other summer-themed Participant Banner Body referred to as Gone Fishing. This one was made by artist noxlotl. Together with the banner body, avid gamers get an Apex Pack as a further reward.

6) Right here Comes The Celebration Holospray and 50 Crafting Supplies – 1,500 factors

Right here Comes The Celebration Holospray was impressed by Maytaki (Picture by way of EA)

From artist Py-Bun, the Right here Comes the Celebration Holospray options the legends Pathfinder, Wattson, and Caustic in his The Final Snicker clown pores and skin. Gamers additionally get 50 crafting supplies with the Holospray.

7) Actuality Eradicator Wingman Pores and skin and 50 Crafting Supplies – 2,000 factors

Actuality Eradicator Wingman Pores and skin in Apex Legends was impressed by Ninjayla (Picture by way of EA)

From artist Fayren comes the beautiful however deadly Actuality Eradicator Wingman weapon pores and skin, accessible at 2,000 factors within the 4th Anniversary Prize Tracker. The merchandise contains a lavender shade scheme with a gold grip. This stunning beauty is accompanied by 50 crafting supplies.

8) Storm Level Sundown Common Banner Body and Artic Fusion Fuse Pores and skin – 2,500 factors

The Storm Level Sundown Common Banner Body was impressed by Merely Ashton (Picture by way of EA)

Persevering with the development of seashore/summer-themed objects, the Storm Level Sundown is a peaceful and pleasing banner body from artist ArtNoush, which supplies off a calming vibe and will be geared up with any legend.

Gamers may also obtain the Artic Fusion Fuse pores and skin from artist Galehowl, which contains a blueish, winter-themed Fuse that’s complementary to the character’s fiery nature.

9) Yr 4 Anniversary (GOrlassar) Loading Display and Apex Pack – 3,000 factors

Yr 4 Anniversary (GOrlassar) Loading Display in Apex Legends (Picture by way of EA)

The Yr 4 Anniversary by artist GOrlassar options Apex Legends’ historical past, with all of the characters strolling in a procession, with the background showcasing the title’s battle royale maps: Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, Olympus, and Storm Level; Damaged Moon is the one one lacking.

10) Metropolis Celebration and Anniversary Assortment Pack – 3,500 factors

The Metropolis Celebration banner body and Anniversary Assortment Pack (Picture by way of EA)

Artist UMA_0126 brings the get together to Apex Legends with the Metropolis Celebration Banner Body impressed by Dantai. Together with this merchandise, gamers get to open the event-exclusive Anniversary Assortment Pack, which options 24-limited time cosmetics.

11) Static Specter Wattson Pores and skin and Apex Pack – 4,000 factors

The Static Specter Wattson Pores and skin in Apex Legends(Picture by way of EA)

From artist VinegarAndSoda comes this epic legend pores and skin for Wattson referred to as the Static Specter. That includes a blue-haired model of that entity in a violet-and-green costume, this can be a pores and skin that each Wattson major would wish to add to their assortment.

12) Anniversary Assortment Pack – 5,000 factors

The Anniversary Assortment Pack closing reward in Apex Legends(Picture by way of EA)

At 5,000 factors, the tracker presents the ultimate reward, one other Anniversary Assortment Pack that may grant gamers a assured legendary or epic merchandise from the 24 Anniversary Assortment Occasion cosmetics.

Mark your calendars, it is time to get together! We’re celebrating Apex Legend’s 4th Anniversary with a number of weeks of continuous motion, from birthday cake to bamboozles, starting Feb 14. Mark your calendars, it’s time to party! 🎉We’re celebrating Apex Legend’s 4th Anniversary with multiple weeks of non-stop action, from birthday cake to bamboozles, beginning Feb 14. https://t.co/IlLgYx9iCS

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is dwell on PC (by way of Steam and the EA App), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Sequence X, Xbox Sequence S, and Nintendo Change.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



