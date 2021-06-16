All-Equipped Technology Embroidery Machinery Market Surveys, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2028

Advancements in the manufacturing of embroidery machinery by providing multiple needles, larger hoop sizes, and throat width machines are some vital factors contributing to market growth. Further, escalating growth of the textile industry, with the industry being surplus in its trade, globally, is poised to provide gains to embroidery machinery manufacturers.

Focus of market behemoths has now shifted on providing embroidery machinery equipped with latest technology such as inbuilt Wi-Fi and multiple needle machinery. COVID-19 posited a downfall with the market observing a sharp fall in revenue in 2020. However, sales are expected to pick up and growth over the long-term forecast period will be steady.

Click Here To get a Sample Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures):-https://factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2015

As per Fact.MR, the global embroidery machinery market is expected to progress at a steady CAGR of around 5% over the next ten years, i.e. 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global embroidery machinery market is anticipated to add 1.6X by 2031.

Computerized embroidery machines are expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

East Asia is the consummate market with a gargantuan value of US$ 461 Mn in 2020, and is expected to inflate at a lively CAGR of 5.5% through 2031.

2-7 multi needle embroidery machinery is opined to manifest at a spry growth rate of 6% CAGR, while single needle machines are projected to add 1.5X times value over the forecast period.

By speed, sales of above 1200 SPM machines are expected to balloon at the fastest pace of close to 6%, owing to large demand from the commercial industry to produce mass embroideries in less time.

By end-use industry, the commercial industry is poised to bestow prodigious opportunity for embroidery machinery manufacturers, owing to increasing use of these machines by large-scale embroideries.

Due to COVID-19, the market witnessed a growth rate of -3.4% in 2020, with things picking up in 2021, and the expected growth rate at over 4%.

The market in China and Japan is expected to expand at over 5% CAGR each, while that in India at close to 7% CAGR through 2031.

Connect To an Expert:-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2015

“Burly investments in R&D to unfold novel vistas fostered by zeroing in on product cost strategy and innovative product offerings,”

says a Fact.MR analyst.

Novel Product Offerings with Economic Cost – a Level Playing Field for Manufactures

Key players such as Brother Industries and Bernia International are pivoting their emphasis on novel product offerings by investing heavily in research & development and earmarking the cost of machines for customers to capture substantial market presence.

For instance, in September 2019, Bernina of America announced the launch of new Tula Pink special edition machine models, including B 770, QE and B 570 QE. These new machines feature a trendy oil-slick finish and effervescent faceplate.

In August 2020, Tacony Corporation showcased its new product range at the Virtual Baby Lock Tech. This includes the Solaris 2 embroidery and sewing machine and upgraded Vnture multi-needle embroidery machine.

Need More information about Report Methodology? Click here:-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2015

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global embroidery machinery market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of machine type (cornely hand-guided, free motion, and computerized), needle type (single and multi-needle), working area (below 20 sq. inches, 20-40 sq. inches,40-60 sq. inches, 60-80 sq. inches, 80-100 sq. inches, and above 100 sq. inches), speed – stitching per minute (below 400, 400-800, 800-1200, and above 1200 spm), and end-use industry (domestic and commercial), across key regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

About the Industrial Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Industrial team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR: –https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/01/08/1284821/0/en/5-Key-Insights-on-How-Global-Market-for-Portable-Invertor-Generators-will-expand-during-2017-2026-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Fact.MR:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com