All Destiny 2 seasonal challenges in Season of the Seraph week 7 (January 17)

Future 2 Season of the Seraph might be getting into its seventh weekly reset on January 17, giving gamers extra challenges to finish. The upcoming reset will add seven extra challenges, together with seasonal quests, Heist Battlegrounds, weapon calibrations, and extra.

The next article lists the entire seasonal challenges that’ll be arriving with week 7. These ought to assist gamers achieve much more EXP for the artifact bonus, resulting in extra energy ranges for Grasp stage content material. Gamers will be capable of check out these challenges for the following three weeks, till week 10 of Season 19.

Future 2 Season 19 seasonal challenges and the best way to full them in week 7 (January 17)

1) Greater than a weapon VII

Greater than a Weapon in final week’s cutscene (Picture through Future 2)

To finish this problem, gamers merely want to finish the final step of the Greater than a Weapon questline. Further goals require gamers to defeat Hive and Fallen bosses wherever within the system. Bonus development may be earned by defeating bosses contained in the Heist Battlegrounds or Operation Seraph Defend.

Greater than a weapon week 7 completion required: 1

Boss kills required: 5

Rewards: Exo Body Module and Challenger XP++

2) Heist Battlegrounds VI

Heist Battlegrounds Europa (Picture through Future 2)

Inside the Heist Battlegrounds playlist, gamers might want to defeat combatants utilizing a seasonal or IKELOS weapon. Your best option of weapon right here could be an IKELOS SMG with Voltshot or Retrofit Escapade Machine Gun.

Heist Battlegrounds completion required: 35

Combatant abilities required: 200

Rewards: Exp Body Module and Challenger XP++

3) Legendary Heists

Heist Battlegrounds Moon (Picture through Future 2)

To finish this problem, gamers might want to full at the very least one Heist Battleground in Legend issue.

Legendary Heist completion required: 1

Reward: Challenger XP+

4) Seasonal Shaping II

Seasonal weapon sample (Picture through Future 2)

Gamers might want to stage up their crafted weapons from season 19, together with IKELOS and seasonal. The very best locations to stage up a weapon embrace Shuro Chi, Grasp of Avarice Loot Cave, Altars of Sorrow, and playlist exercise completion.

Since Mayhem might be obtainable within the week 7 pinnacle rotator, gamers can preserve their weapons outfitted when a match completes.

Rewards: Challenger XP+

5) Right down to Measurement

Ruinous Effigy Hint Rifle (Picture through Future 2)

To finish this problem, gamers might want to defeat combatants utilizing weapons equivalent to Hint Rifles, Glaives, and Linear Fusion Rifles inside Gambit. Bonus development may be earned by defeating any invading Guardians. Ruinous Effigy from Season of the Arrivals is a good choice to shortly filter provides (Further combatants).

Defeating a wave of enemies utilizing the Void Transmutation Spheres will even depend in the direction of development.

Hint Rifle kills required: 100

Glaive kills required: 60

Linear Fusion Rifle kills required: 30

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Vibrant Mud

6) Fleeting Glory

Competitve PvP node (Picture through Bungie)

For this problem, gamers might want to full a sure variety of PvP matches within the aggressive playlist. Sometimes, bonus development is granted upon successful.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Vibrant Mud

7) Grandmaster

The Corrupted Strike (Picture through Bungie)

To finish this problem, gamers will merely want to finish any one of many Dusk Strikes this season on Grandmaster issue.

Grandmaster completion required: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Vibrant Mud



