All Dango recipes and how to unlock them

Monster Hunter Rise is lastly making its option to PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The sport was initially launched as a timed Nintendo Swap unique earlier than heading to PC in early 2021. Since then, it has obtained a number of post-launch additions, together with title updates and the large Sunbreak growth.

Sunbreak will not be launched with Monster Hunter Rise’s PlayStation and Xbox variations. Nevertheless, the bottom recreation has greater than sufficient content material to maintain gamers engaged whereas they watch for the inevitable launch of the growth.

Among the many many issues gamers can unlock in Monster Hunter Rise are the Dango recipes. These can be utilized to get a considerable increase to assault energy and different key attributes earlier than hunts.

Listed under are all of the Dango recipes that gamers can discover and unlock in Monster Hunter Rise.

What are Dangos in Monster Hunter Rise?

Amongst many issues, the Kamura Village can also be identified for its specialty in creating the tasty and nutritious Dangos.

The Dangos act as a short lived buff that gamers can devour earlier than setting out on hunts. Whereas the consequences is perhaps negligible in commonplace hunts, the passive results supplied by Dango generally is a recreation changer in Excessive Rank and Grasp Rank hunts.

Monster Hunter Rise permits gamers to unlock and subsequently use a Dango within the village or at any base camps throughout the looking zones.

Whereas there are a great variety of Dango recipes which can be unlocked proper from the get-go, gamers might want to progress via the sport earlier than unlocking the extra highly effective ones.

Find out how to unlock all Dango recipes in Monster Hunter Rise

The Monster Hunter collection has at all times saved participant freedom and gameplay versatility on the forefront. Monster Hunter Rise isn’t any exception to this rule.

The sport is crammed with choices that permit gamers to craft their very own builds and playstyles. This consists of a number of weapon varieties and armor items that gamers can craft utilizing the assets gathered from hunts and the Dangos which can be unlocked organically after reaching sure development milestones.

Monster Hunter Rise does dole out new Dango recipes at a gentle tempo as gamers progress via the sport. Nevertheless, there are fairly just a few particular recipes which can be hidden behind the completion of sure milestones and targets.

Listed below are all of the Dangos that gamers can discover and unlock in Monster Hunter Rise:

Berry Secure: Unlocks after finishing the “Solely the Good Eggs” request

Unlocks after finishing the “Solely the Good Eggs” request Very Hap-peanut: Unlocks after clearing the Hub Quest “A Quartet of Horns”

Unlocks after clearing the Hub Quest “A Quartet of Horns” Triple Rose: Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “Seared Scenario”

Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “Seared Scenario” Buddy Bond: Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “With the Energy of Friendship…”

Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “With the Energy of Friendship…” Elgado Particular: Unlocks after reaching MR 3

Unlocks after reaching MR 3 Sizzling-to-Trot: Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “Unavoidable Chilly”

Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “Unavoidable Chilly” Hap-peanut: Unlocks after finishing the Village Quest “Getting Again the Groceries”

Unlocks after finishing the Village Quest “Getting Again the Groceries” Rosy: Unlocked from the beginning

Unlocked from the beginning Rich Man: Unlocked from the beginning

Unlocked from the beginning The Kamura: Unlocked from the beginning

Unlocked from the beginning Raisin d’etre: Unlocked from the beginning

Unlocked from the beginning Secretheart: Hub Quest “Cannot Kill It with Fireplace”

Hub Quest “Cannot Kill It with Fireplace” Sweetheart: Unlocked from the beginning

Unlocked from the beginning Peach Talent: Unlocked from the beginning

Unlocked from the beginning Cool-to-the-Core: Unlocked after reaching Rank 3 Village or Rank 2 Gathering Hub

Unlocked after reaching Rank 3 Village or Rank 2 Gathering Hub Mint-iature: Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Blastslash: Unlocked after finishing the Hub Quest “Dango Obligation”

Unlocked after finishing the Hub Quest “Dango Obligation” Beansplosion: Unlocked after reaching Rank 5 Gathering Hub

Unlocked after reaching Rank 5 Gathering Hub Fruitflash: Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub

Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub Sharp: Unlocked from the beginning

Unlocked from the beginning Dizzybloom: Unlocks after finishing the request “Bunny Dango-with Eggs!”

Unlocks after finishing the request “Bunny Dango-with Eggs!” Invigorating: Unlocks after finishing the Village Quest “The Secret Ingredient”

Unlocks after finishing the Village Quest “The Secret Ingredient” Centering: Unlocked after reaching Rank 5 Gathering Hub

Unlocked after reaching Rank 5 Gathering Hub Balancing: Unlocked from the beginning

Unlocked from the beginning Leg Day: Unlocks after finishing the Village Quest “Provide Run”

Unlocks after finishing the Village Quest “Provide Run” Pinea-full: Unlocks after reaching Rank 3 Village or Rank 2 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 3 Village or Rank 2 Gathering Hub Spud-luck: Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub

Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub Dessage: Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Tremendous Bestnut: Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “Completely Not Cool, Kulu!”

Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “Completely Not Cool, Kulu!” Bestnut: Unlocked from the beginning

Unlocked from the beginning Analeptic: Unlocks after finishing the request “A Dango a Day”

Unlocks after finishing the request “A Dango a Day” Medicinal: Unlocked from the beginning

Unlocked from the beginning Moongaze: Unlocks after reaching Rank 3 Village or Rank 2 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 3 Village or Rank 2 Gathering Hub Cacaoutstanding: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Piping-hot Egg: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Lava-hot Egg: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub Pure Water: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Waterfall: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub Spicetingle: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Spicejolt: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub Too-cool: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Sub-zero: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub Dragonsbane: Unlocks after reaching Rank 6 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 6 Gathering Hub Dragonsward: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub Magnaroar: Unlocks after finishing the Village Quest “Comeuppance”

Unlocks after finishing the Village Quest “Comeuppance” Magnacrisp: Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “Do It for the Dango!”

Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “Do It for the Dango!” Bee-utiful: Unlocked from the beginning

Unlocked from the beginning Chirp-Chirp: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Name-of-the-Wild: Unlocks after finishing the request “Thick, Gooey Dango”

Unlocks after finishing the request “Thick, Gooey Dango” Buddy’s Deal with: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Self-Kelp: Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “Provide Line Shell Recreation”

Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “Provide Line Shell Recreation” Amble Ramble: Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “An Electrifying Grace”

Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “An Electrifying Grace” Careless Caramel: Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “Pinecone Pelting Panic”

Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “Pinecone Pelting Panic” Straightforward-Breezy: Unlocks after reaching MR 6

Unlocks after reaching MR 6 Disguise-and-Search: Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “Sticky Secret Sticking Sauce”

Unlocks after finishing the Hub Quest “Sticky Secret Sticking Sauce” Gooey Chewy: Unlocks robotically on reaching MR 1

Most Dango recipes in Monster Hunter Rise are unlocked organically as gamers attain new Hunter Ranks. Nevertheless, some particular recipes are hidden behind sure aspect quests that require gamers to hunt monsters or collect a certain amount of assets from the looking grounds.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



