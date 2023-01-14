All challenge cube locations in One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey, the newly launched action-adventure role-playing sport from Bandai Namco Leisure, is a unbelievable adaptation of the long-lasting anime. It retells lots of the sequence’ iconic tales in a brand new approach that permits gamers to immerse themselves within the lives of the Straw Hat Pirates and their adventures throughout the island of Waford.

The sport options an incredible set of “facet tales,” which provide fascinating tales and unique rewards upon completion. One in every of them requires gamers to find orange-colored problem cubes.

Those that discover the problem cubes will obtain large rewards, together with uncommon supplies and assets that can be utilized to improve the celebration’s attributes.

Problem cubes are one of many ultimate units of quests that one can undertake in One Piece Odyssey. This information covers all of the problem dice areas within the sport to assist gamers get their palms on the unique rewards as quickly as they end the principle marketing campaign.

Methods to unlock the problem cubes in One Piece Odyssey

Gamers can entry the problem cubes proper after finishing the principle marketing campaign of One Piece Odyssey.

After ending the principle story, gamers should discuss to Lim, who could be discovered proper outdoors Adio’s home. As soon as the dialogue with Lim ends, he’ll problem gamers with the orange dice, i.e., the problem dice. Finishing it can begin the questline associated to all of the problem cubes.

As soon as gamers begin the problem cubes questline in One Piece Odyssey, they’ll exit on the hunt for the remaining cubes to finish the questline.

The problem cubes could be discovered round totally different areas of Memoria, which gamers can encounter whereas exploring the islands.

All problem dice areas in One Piece Odyssey

Here is an entire record of areas the place gamers can discover all of the problem cubes within the sport:

Hakuba: New Royal Plateau – 2nd Stage – Struggle Plateau, New Royal Plateau-Prime, Dressrosa

New Royal Plateau – 2nd Stage – Struggle Plateau, New Royal Plateau-Prime, Dressrosa Smoker: Alubarna Ravine, Desert Close to Alubarna, Alabasta

Alubarna Ravine, Desert Close to Alubarna, Alabasta Doflamingo: New Royal Plateau Sunflower Discipline, New Royal Plateau-Prime, Dressrosa

New Royal Plateau Sunflower Discipline, New Royal Plateau-Prime, Dressrosa Burgess: Coliseum Path, Dressrosa Metropolis Space, Dressrosa

Finishing the problem cubes generally is a chore, given their areas are pretty unfold out. It requires a number of journey between sections of Memoria. Nonetheless, it’s completely definitely worth the time as a result of unique rewards one can yield.

Being an motion role-playing sport, One Piece Odyssey is crammed with a bunch of end-game facet content material that retains gamers engaged lengthy after they’ve rolled credit on the principle marketing campaign. Whereas most facet quests (facet tales) give gamers some thrilling rewards, nothing comes shut to those who come from the problem cubes.

The equipment that gamers obtain upon finishing the problem cubes, “problem equipment,” present the very best stat bonuses to the celebration.

Gamers can even merge the problem equipment into different customary equipment, which may additional improve the attributes of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Bandai Namco Leisure’s newest providing is at present accessible to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Collection X/S, and Steam.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



