All Avengers agree that this character is the most dangerous there is

Occasionally, certain events can completely derail some of our favorite heroes from the Marvel Universe. We currently have a perfect example of this with Wanda in the WandaVision range (although of course it’s still unclear why and how). For now, we are able to say that another Marvel character is completely derailed and becoming more and more dangerous, and understand that the comics have to be interested in.

Warning: This article contains loot for the # 41 Avengers Comics by Jason Aaron and Javier Garrón. If you don’t want to be spoiled, read no further.

The Phoenix Troop

In the final months of 2020, artist Javier Garrón unveiled sketches featuring Avengers that the Phoenix troop owned (based on the 2012 crossover X-Men and Avengers). The artist designed these sketches for the current big comic event “Enter the Phoenix”, which corresponds to the Avengers comic No. 40 (published end of 2020).

Volume 40 made it clear to us that all Avengers would fight in a global battle to find out who would be the new host of the Phoenix Force. Avengers Volume 41, meanwhile, revealed to us the character who would be the most uncontrollable and difficult to deal with when it finally came into possession of the Phoenix Force.

The most dangerous hero of the Avengers

In Jason Aaron and Javier Garrón’s # 41 Avengers Comics, we get a real glimpse into the most dangerous hero of the Avengers right now. In this issue, Phoenix has actually returned to Earth with the aim of finding a new host who can exercise his power to the full. In order to find out which character would become the new host, Phoenix selected many potential candidates in the Marvel Universe. All of them have been held hostage and forced into a fight (such as Captain America versus Doctor Doom) to determine their worth as potential hosts.

As readers, we are therefore entitled to a glimpse of their power, as the various characters are in turn transformed into temporary avatars of Phoenix. All the contenders come together at one point: the name of the hero who is not allowed to become the last host of the Phoenix Force, Namor, the Prince of the Seas. In Avengers # 41, Namor is indeed like a caged animal, angry and cornered. He is desperate and challenges all fighters with terrible anger. When Namor, for his part, finally has to prove his worth against Echo, the entire ocean literally burns with the heat emanating from his new powers, increasing his anger. As you might expect, things don’t look very promising to Echo by the end of the issue. She is in bad shape.

It is also recalled that in the past, Namor hosted the Phoenix Force during the 2012 Avengers vs X-Men crossover, and that power ultimately corrupted him. In the end, he even attacked Wakanda, inflicting terrible losses on the kingdom.

Namor would actually be the worst option for everyone in the Avengers. Namor becomes particularly dangerous and uncontrollable over time and is certainly the one who would most like to become the new host of the Phoenix Force, but he is also the one who could do the most damage if he got his possession. We look forward to knowing what Jason Aaron and Javier Garrón will do next.