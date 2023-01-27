All 6 Dendroculus locations in Wadi Al-Majuj (Desert of Hadramaveth)

Genshin Affect gamers can discover six places with a Dendroculus in or close to Wadi Al-Majuj, Desert of Hadramaveth. This information will embody photos of all Dendroculi and their map placements from the official interactive Teyvat map.

It’s price mentioning that going close to a Dendroculus will mark it in your minimap as a white four-pointed star. Thus, Vacationers who’ve a normal concept of the place to look shouldn’t have any problem finding all of them.

Be aware: The Tanit Camps location is included right here as a result of it is remoted from different areas and can be too area of interest to cowl by itself in a unique information.

The place to search out all six Dendroculus places in Genshin Affect’s Wadi Al-Majuj

Location #1

This one is northeast of the Tanit Camps on a lifeless tree (Picture through HoYoverse)

The primary Dendroculus is fairly straightforward to identify because it’s only a quick distance northeast of the Statue of the Seven close to the Tanit Camps. It is situated on prime of a withered tree, and it is fairly laborious to overlook when you understand the place to look.

Location #2

I already received it, however it could be on this spot (Picture through HoYoverse)

The remainder of the Dendroculus places for this Genshin Affect information will really be close to Wadi Al-Majuj. The one proven above is a bit too excessive so that you can bounce, so you have to to make use of sure Elemental Abilities to succeed in it. Kazuha’s ‘E’ is a straightforward selection, however any skill that creates a Geo Assemble you could climb will suffice right here.

Genshin Affect gamers should not have a lot bother finding this one because it’s out within the open, and there is not a lot in the best way of obscuring one’s imaginative and prescient of it.

Location #3

This one is on one other tree department (Picture through HoYoverse)

This Wadi Al-Majuj location is simply west of the final spot highlighted within the earlier part. The principle distinction right here is that the Dendroculus is far decrease in elevation by comparability. It is on prime of yet one more tree department, and the white four-pointed star on the minimap ought to assist Genshin Affect gamers discover it.

No explicit Elemental Ability is required to get it.

Location #4

One other one with no necessities to succeed in (Picture through HoYoverse)

This location is just a bit north of the western Wadi Al-Majuj Teleport Waypoint. Drop down from the cliff into the realm proven above to see the merchandise you are in search of on a pillar. There are some Treasure Hoarders close by, so be sure that to not get knocked off unintentionally.

Location #5

You possibly can’t attain this if you have not completed Apocalypse Misplaced (Picture through HoYoverse)

Be aware: This explicit spot requires you to finish the Apocalypse Misplaced quest. Which means you will need to have accomplished Golden Slumber, The Dirge of Bilqis, and The Fallen Falcon quest collection beforehand.

The ultimate two Dendroculus places in Wadi Al-Majuj are underground. There’s a cave close to the final entry on this information. Enter it and make your approach north via the cavern. You’ll finally encounter a fork within the street, so take the japanese path.

Use the close by four-leafed sigil and stroll on the invisible blue floor till you get to the spot proven within the above image. Do not forget that a Bow person’s Goal Mode prevents Genshin Affect gamers from falling off.

Location #6

The ultimate space (Picture through HoYoverse)

Genshin Affect gamers can head south from the earlier spot to simply see the ultimate Wadi Al-Majuj Dendroculus close to a large statue. Merely climb to the highest of the pillar subsequent to the armor to succeed in it with out a lot problem.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



