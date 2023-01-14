All 5-star and 4-star leaks

Genshin Affect officers are able to launch their newest 3.4 replace with new banners. The latest livestream gave followers a small glimpse of all of the upcoming content material. The builders additionally revealed all of the 5-stars that may seem on the occasion want banner.

Though the officers are but to announce the event-wish banners, credible sources have already revealed virtually the whole lot of their newest leaks. The brand new data focuses totally on the Section I banners of the three.4 replace.

Nonetheless, latest leaks have offered sufficient particulars in regards to the weapon banner as properly. This text incorporates all of the leaked data that gamers must know in regards to the Genshin Affect 3.4 banner schedule.

Genshin Affect 3.4: Newest leaks reveal upcoming character and weapon banners

Genshin Affect’s newest 3.4 Particular Program has confirmed that the brand new patch will introduce two new characters together with three reruns. Credible sources have revealed the banner schedule of their latest leaks. The brand new leaks reveal all of the 5-star in addition to 4-star characters that might be featured within the upcoming banners.

The Section I banners of the brand new replace will characteristic the next characters:

Alhaitham (5-star)

Xiao (5-star)

Yaoyao

Yunjin

Xinyan

Primarily based on the newest leaks, Alhaitham and Yaoyao will debut within the first half of the Genshin Affect 3.4 replace. The previous is the newest 5-star character and can share the banner pity with Xiao, who could have his third rerun within the sport. Yaoyao, then again, is a brand new 4-star character and might be featured on the Section I banners alongside different 4-stars reminiscent of Yunjin and Xinyan.

For many who are new to the sport, here’s a fast abstract of each of them. Yunjin is a Geo Polearm character and her talents are primarily based on her max DEF. She is a assist who can buff the social gathering member’s regular assault DMG in addition to regular assault velocity together with her talents and constellations.

Xinyan additionally has talents primarily based on her max DEF. She is a Pyro Claymore character and might present a good defend or deal bodily DMG as a burst DPS.

Listed below are the characters that might be featured within the patch 3.4 Section II banners:

As proven above, the second half of patch 3.4 will characteristic rerun characters. Whereas Hu Tao could have her second rerun, Yelan could have her very first since her debut. Each of those characters are well-known locally and lots of followers have been ready a very long time for them to return.

At present, there is no such thing as a details about the 4-star characters that may seem on these rerun banners. Hopefully, officers and the leakers will share the data by the point these rerun banners drop.

Genshin Affect banner leaks reveal all 5 -star weapons

So far as the weapon banners in 3.4. They’re FAR higher than the character banners. With my huge knowledge I like to recommend EVERY weapon at R-1. All weapons are common in nature. there is no such thing as a improper reply. #Genshin lmpact #Genshin So far as the weapon banners in 3.4. They’re FAR higher than the character banners. With my huge knowledge I like to recommend EVERY weapon at R-1. All weapons are common in nature. there is no such thing as a improper reply. #Genshinlmpact #Genshin https://t.co/0ndSW6gxpb

Every weapon banner, aka Epitome Invokation, will characteristic the signature weapons of the characters which might be featured of their respective phases. Therefore, listed below are all of the 5-star weapons that gamers can summon in Genshin Affect 3.4:

Section I – Mild of Foliar Incision

Section I – Primordial Jade Winged Spear

Section II – Employees of Homa

Section II – Aqua Simulacra

Nothing is presently identified in regards to the 4-star alternatives that may seem on each the phases of the weapon banner within the Genshin Affect 3.4 replace.



