All 5 Genshin Impact Glinting Component locations in Sumeru Desert

Genshin Affect’s latest area hides tons of secrets and techniques, particularly within the large desert, which was added within the 3.1 replace. This desert has a number of chests for gamers to uncover, together with one which requires players to trace down 5 Glinting Elements scattered all through the realm.

The aforementioned gadgets could be tough to search out, with lots of them buried in historic tombs round Sumeru. Gamers will even have to make the most of the Scarlet Sand Slate gadget to collect the elements. Players can discover the places of all 5 elements on this article to make monitoring them down loads simpler.

All 5 Genshin Affect Glinting Element places gamers want to go to

Glinting Elements are acquired from defeating Primal Constructs which might be hidden in 5 ruins in Sumeru, a few of that are locked behind gadgets that may solely be activated with the assistance of the Scarlet Sand Slate.

If you wish to collect the entire Glinting Elements, it is best to just be sure you not solely have the Scarlet Sand Slate unlocked however have additionally raised its Clearance Stage to realize entry to the entire gadgets you will have to activate as you traverse the ruins. One other factor value mentioning is that you’ll want to have accomplished quests like Golden Slumber and Twin Proof to collect all of the Glinting Elements.

1) Abju Pit

Glinting Element primary in Genshin Affect (Picture by way of HoYoverse/ZaFrostPet)

The primary Glinting Element could be present in Abju Pit deep underground, and you may simply entry it by using the teleport waypoint proven within the picture above.

You may want the Scarlet Sand Slate if you wish to totally discover this underground space. To achieve entry to the Glinting Element, you will have to activate an elevator by interacting with a book-shaped machine contained in the smash.

The elevator to work together with (Picture by way of HoYoverse/Kyostinv)

After activating this elevator, you’ll descend into the realm the place you possibly can defeat the Primal Constructs and achieve the primary Glinting Element.

2) Khaj-Nisut

Glinting Element quantity two in Genshin Affect (Picture by way of HoYoverse/ZaFrostPet)

The second Glinting Element location is in Khaj-Nisut. To achieve entry to it, you will have to have sufficiently leveled up your Scarlet Sand Slate’s clearance degree. Subsequently, you possibly can open the huge door at Khaj-Nisut by interacting with the book-shaped machine, which can help you enter the ruins beneath.

The doorway to the underground of the smash (Picture by way of HoYoverse/Kyostinv)

As soon as contained in the ruins, discover the underground space till you attain a room the place the door shuts behind you, trapping you to battle extra Primal Constructors. Defeating them will grant you the subsequent Glinting Element.

3) Spoil beneath Dune of Elusion

Glinting Element third location in Genshin Affect (Picture by way of HoYoverse/ZaFrostPet)

The following Glinting Element could be present in a smash beneath the Dune of Elusion, which could be seen within the picture above. Coming into it should require you to make the most of an elevator that may solely be activated with the Scarlet Sand Slate.

After happening within the elevator, you will have to get off and reactivate it, permitting it to move again up. It will allow you to drop down and take the key elevator beneath. This may be tough, so you might need to watch this video for a greater understanding of the method.

After you’ve got ridden the second elevator that takes you down into the depths of the smash, you will have to take a number of extra elevators earlier than a small puzzle prompts a wind present. It will convey you as much as the Primal Constructors hidden on this smash. Beating them will grant you the third Glinting Element.

4) The Mausoleum of King Deshret

The fourth Glinting Element in Genshin Affect (Picture by way of HoYoverse/ZaFrostPet)

The fourth Glinting Element can solely be collected as soon as you’ve got lowered the water degree in The Mausoleum of King Deshret. After doing so, teleport to the waypoint proven within the picture above and glide down into the realm the place the water was once.

The Primal Constructors are down right here (Picture by way of HoYoverse/Kyostinv)

You will note the Primal Constructors down there, and eliminating them will grant you the fourth Glinting Element.

5) Additionally in The Mausoleum of King Deshret

Glinting Element 5 in Genshin Affect (Picture by way of HoYoverse/ZaFrostPet)

For the ultimate Glinting Element, you will have to teleport to the waypoint simply above the earlier one, as that may take you to an space that may solely be reached after finishing the Twin Proof quest. Discover the mausoleum till you attain a tunnel that drops down into the realm the place the ultimate Primal Constructs could be discovered.

The tunnel in Genshin Affect (Picture by way of HoYoverse/Kyostinv)

After you’ve got jumped down the tunnel and defeated the Primal Constructs, you should have the fifth and ultimate Glinting Element. Now, you need to use this stuff to unlock a hidden Luxurious Chest close by that may grant a ton of rewards.

Easy methods to use Glinting Elements

The hidden space in Genshin Affect could be discovered right here (Picture by way of HoYoverse/Kyostinv)

To make the most of the Glinting Elements, you will want to move to a close-by underground space which could be seen within the screenshot above. Make the most of the teleport waypoint within the bottom-left nook of The Mausoleum of King Deshret to entry this space, and journey to the place the customized pin on the map is positioned. There, you will attain a door that may immediate you to enter the 5 Glinting Elements.

Genshin Affect gamers want to make use of the Elements right here (Picture by way of HoYoverset/Kyostinv)

After you open the door, you will achieve entry to the Luxurious Chest behind it, which provides 40 Primogems and another valuable rewards. You will not need to miss out on this chest and its secrets and techniques. Furthermore, opening it is not too powerful after you will have your Sand Slate clearance leveled up sufficiently.

