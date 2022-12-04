All 16 PUBG Mobile teams for PMGC 2022 Grand Finals revealed

With the League Stage of the 2022 PMGC coming to an in depth, the 16 groups for the Grand Finals of the event have been finalized. Two squads have been invited to it, whereas fourteen sides have made have superior from the League Stage. The ultimate showdown will happen in Jakarta, Indonesia, from January 6 to eight.

The League Stage’s Group part lasted three weeks from November 10 to 27. The highest three groups from Teams Crimson, Yellow, and Inexperienced have earned their spots within the Grand Finals. The remaining 5 squads have certified from the Final Likelihood, which was the final part of the League and concluded on December 4.

World Championship 2022 Finals individuals (Picture by way of PUBG Cell)

A complete prize pool of $2.5 million has been distributed amongst 48 League Stage groups, whereas the remaining $1.5 million has been allotted for the 16 Grand Finalists.

PMGC 2022 Grand Finals: All competing groups

Listed below are the names of 16 groups that can compete within the 2022 World Championship Finals:

Invited groups

The 2022 PEL Summer season champion, SMG from China and Alter Ego from Indonesia have been invited to the mega occasion.

Workforce SMG (China) Alter Ego Limax (Indonesia)

From Group Stage

Buriram United (Thailand) Affect Chemin (Brazil) S2G Esports (Turkey) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) Nova Esports (China) Hearth Flux Esports (Turkey) Geek Fam (Indonesia) 4 Indignant Males (China) T2K Esports (Nepal)

From Final Likelihood Stage

Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) Vampire Esports (Thailand) IHC Esports (Mongolia) DRS Gaming (Nepal) iNCO Gaming (Brazil)

The 2020 and 2021 editions champion, Nova Esports, has as soon as once more grabbed a seat within the Grand Finals after performing properly within the League Stage. The Chinese language squad will attempt to win their third consecutive PMGC title.

Three groups from China competed within the League Stage, out of which LGD Gaming didn’t make it to the Finals as they completed twelfth within the Final Likelihood part.

Surprisingly, two Nepali groups, DRS Gaming and T2K, have displayed constant gameplay and earned their tickets for the Grand Finals. S2G and Hearth Flux from Turkey additionally placed on exceptional performances within the Group Stage and can intention to keep up their momentum within the upcoming matches.

Sadly, quite a few skilled PUBG Cell groups could not cement their spots within the Finals as they have been eradicated from the League Stage. The primary and second runners-up of the 2021 PMGC, HVVP (previously NAVI) and Nigma Galaxy, did not qualify for the ultimate showdown as each side have been eliminated within the Final Likelihood Stage.

Nonetheless, the second and third-ranked groups of the 2020 PMGC, 4 Indignant Males and IHC Esports (beforehand often known as Z3us) have made it to the Finals.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



