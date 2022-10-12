All 13 Mysterious Clipboard locations in Sumeru in Genshin Impact

There are two methods to entry the brand new World Quests which were added to Genshin Influence because the introduction of Sumeru’s desert area. The primary methodology is interacting with an NPC character with a blue exclamation level, and the second is by taking particular actions.

The Mysterious Clipboard quests fall into the second class, the place gamers work together with a mailbox in Vanarana and get a photograph to provoke the World Quest. Extra photographs have been added to the hunt with the newest Sumeru desert patch. These places will assist gamers uncover secret treasure chests within the desert.

Genshin Influence: All 13 places for Mysterious Clipboard World Quest

Location 1: Statue of the Seven in Vanarana

Dig the treasure chest in entrance of the statue (Picture through HoYoverse)

The primary location of the Mysterious Clipboard quest in Genshin Influence is in entrance of the Statue of the Seven in the actual state of the Vanarana sub-region. If gamers dig into the bottom within the dream state, no chest will seem.

Location 2: Varuna Contraption in Apam Woods

Dig the treasure close to the tree bark (Picture through HoYoverse)

The second treasure chest is beside the Varuna Contraption in Apam Woods. Teleport to waypoints in Apam Woods and head southeast utilizing the 4-Leaf Sigils till they see the tree bark within the picture above.

Location 3: Varuna Contraption underground of Apam Woods

The treasure chest is buried close to the mushroom (Picture through HoYoverse)

The third spot is in Apam Woods as properly. Nevertheless, it is down within the underground cave. Genshin Influence gamers can teleport to the waypoint near the Coordinates of Solar and Rain Area and transfer in the direction of the mushrooms within the southeast.

Location 4: Aranara home in Mawtiyima Forest

Treasure chest beside the stool (Picture through HoYoverse)

Glide west within the path of a small cottage after teleporting to the waypoint southwest of Mawtiyima Forest in Genshin Influence. Close to the stool on the cliff’s edge, there can be a Dig possibility.

Location 5: Inside a collapse Gandharva Ville

Treasure chest underneath the home (Picture through HoYoverse)

The fifth location is inside a cave north of the Statue of the Seven in Gandharva Ville. Upon coming into the cave, observe the route till you see a small home within the center. The treasure chest is correct underneath the home.

Location 6: Close to Crystalflies in Mawtiyima Forest

Dig possibility close to the crystalflies (Picture through HoYoverse)

Glide east from the waypoint northwest of Mawtiyima Forest till you attain a spot the place crystalflies collect on the backside.

Location 7: In a cave close to Vimara Village

Treasure chest beside the bouncy mushroom (Picture through HoYoverse)

The seventh location of the Mysterious Clipboard is in a small cave north of the Statue of the Seven in Devantaka Mountain. Go close to a bouncy mushroom, and the treasure chest is correct beside it.

Location 8: Moreover the lantern in Devantaka Mountain

Treasure chest close to the lantern (Picture through HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint southwest of Devantaka Mountain. Go west to the fireside in entrance of a door that resembles a triangle. The Dig possibility is close to a crooked lantern buried underneath rubble.

Location 9: Underground collapse Vanarana

The ninth location will result in a treasure trove (Picture through HoYoverse)

The ninth spot is hidden behind a Claustroflora puzzle and might be accomplished utilizing the Classic Lyre. Teleport to Vanarana’s southeast waypoint and head north till they see a Claustroflora.

Location 10: The Chasm – The Underground Mine

The tenth location is within the Underground Mine of The Chasm in Liyue, the place Genshin Influence gamers full a monument puzzle to achieve a Shriveled Seed.

Location 11: Statue of the Seven in Aaru Village

Use Anemo to disclose a dig possibility for a treasure chest (Picture through HoYoverse)

Beginning on the eleventh spot, Genshin Influence gamers will need to have entry to the Sumeru Desert. Teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Aaru Village and search for a glowing space on the suitable facet of the highway going to the village, as depicted within the picture above. Use Anemo assaults to take away the sand and uncover the treasure chest, which is buried beneath.

Location 12: North of Sobek Oasis

The twelfth spot for a treasure chest (Picture through HoYoverse)

The twelfth location for Genshin Influence’s Mysterious Clipboard is north of the waypoint in Sobek Oasis. Much like the earlier one, Vacationers want to make use of the Anemo assault to disclose the treasure chest underneath the sand.

Location 13: Close to a Spoil northeast of Sobek Oasis

Buried treasure chest in entrance of the break (Picture through HoYoverse)

The final location for this World Quest is close to the ruins northeast of Sobek Oasis. Teleport to the waypoint east of Sobek Oasis and head northwest to the ruins till they see a glowing spot underneath the sand. Use the Anemo assault to achieve the final treasure chest.

There may also be two different work for the Mysterious Clipboard quest, however gamers cannot entry these places within the present model of Genshin Influence.



