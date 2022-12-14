All 12 Resonance Amp locations in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Future 2 Season of the Seraph has introduced basic Rasputin-themed weapons and armor for Guardians. Except for cracking open Engram for these gears, Bungie has made one other technique obtainable throughout the system, which is able to drop IKELOS weapons.

The trick is to maintain an eye fixed out for particular consumables within the stock known as Resonance Amp and Resonance Stem. The previous might be obtained by finishing the introductory seasonal quest, and the latter drops from finishing actions comparable to Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit.

The next article will listing all of the at present obtainable Resonance Amp places throughout Europa and the Moon, and information you thru revealing these websites utilizing Resonance Stems.

The place to search out all at present obtainable Resonance Amps on Europa and Moon in Future 2

1) The right way to reveal a location

Resonance Amp (Picture by way of Bungie)

To disclose a website for a Resonance Amp, you will want to eat the Stems inside your stock. Upon doing so, a novel code will probably be generated indicating the situation you should go to. The codes will often be said within the following order:

Luna.Archer.Crevasse.Crash

Therefore, the situation needs to be on the Moon, particularly close to the crevasse at Archer’s Line.

2) Moon

I) Luna.Archer.Crevasse.Crash

Head to the Sanctuary waypoint and take the left street to Archer’s Line. When you’re within the space, search for the crack within the floor and comply with it. Upon going a bit additional, you’ll hear classical music coming from the underside of the crack.

Amp location throughout the crack in Archer’s Line (Picture by way of Future 2)

Bounce right down to one of many ledges as proven within the picture above and work together with the Amp to get a randomly rolled IKELOS weapon.

II) Luna.Sanctuary.Stage.Backdrop

For this Amp, spawn into the Sanctuary waypoint of the Moon and head in direction of Eris Morn. Go previous her and search for a ledge situated proper in entrance. The picture given under ought to present a extra exact concept.

Amp situated in entrance of Eris Morn (Picture by way of Bungie)

Work together with the Amp to get an IKELOS weapon.

III) Luna.Anchor.Tower.Rotunda

Spawn on the Sanctuary and take the street to the correct that results in the Anchor of Gentle. When you’re within the space, search for an oval-shaped construction on the correct facet of the street.

Tower location inside Anchor of Gentle (Picture by way of Bungie)

The picture given above ought to assist filter out some confusion.

IV) Luna.Archer.Dome.Catwalk

For this location, head to Archer’s Line on the Moon and search for a construction with a dome-shaped roof on the intense proper. Enter and hop onto the catwalk inside and work together with the Amp, as proven within the picture under.

Dome construction on the Moon (Picture by way of Future 2)

Catwalk throughout the dome (Picture by way of Bungie)

Sometimes, there will probably be an IKELOS weapon drop upon interplay.

V) Luna.Hellmouth.Outcropping.Alcove

For this Amp, spawn on Sorrow’s Harbor and look to your proper. Comply with the cave till you come into the Hellmouth space.

Cave on Hellmouth (Picture by way of Future 2)

Amp situated contained in the cave (Picture by way of Future 2)

Take the intense proper into one other cave, as proven within the picture above, and search for the Amp right here.

VI) Luna.Sorrow.Altar.Recess

Spawn on Sorrow’s Harbor and head in direction of the final plate situated on the far finish of the map. The picture under ought to give a clearer concept of the plate location.

Cave reverse the plate (Picture by way of Future 2)

Search for a small cave reverse this plate, head inside, and you must discover the Amp.

3) Europa

I) Europa.Ridge.Street.Ledge

Spawn on Charon’s Crossing waypoint on Europa and take the left street to Cadmus Ridge. When you’re close to the concept, cease on the street and search for a ledge, as proven within the picture under.

Amp is situated on the ledge (Picture by way of Future 2)

Drop down on the ledge and work together with the Amp to get an IKELOS weapon.

II) Europa.Crossing.Outpost.Wall

For this location, spawn on Charon’s Crossing and comply with the street straight forward. When you’re in entrance of the ramp, soar down on a steel ledge to the correct.

Amp location Charon’s Crossing (Picture by way of Future 2)

Watch out right here as you could simply fall to your loss of life.

III) Europa.Abyss.Fissure.Assemble

Head to Asterion Abyss from Charon’s Crossing on Europa and search for the Hid Void Misplaced Sector on the map. When you’re within the space, take the street to the left as proven within the picture under, and search for the Amp to your proper beneath the constructions.

Path to the Amp on Asterion Abyss (Picture by way of Future 2)

Amp location on Asterion Abyss (Picture by way of Future 2)

A a lot simpler path is from the Misplaced Sector entrance. When you’re popping out of the Sector, head proper, preserve going straight, and take the primary path upwards to your left.

IV) Europa.Eventide.Cliff.Refuge

Spawn on the Eventide Ruins waypoint and look to your proper on the ledges. Head to the sting and drop down till you see a large cave entrance.

Path to the cave (Picture by way of Future 2)

When you’re in entrance of the doorway, you will see the Amp on the left.

V) Europa.Past.Cliff.Touchdown

Spawn on Past in entrance of Exo Stranger and head to the correct. Comply with this street by crossing the gaps between the ledges till you arrive on the finish of the street.

Amp is situated on the finish of the street (Picture by way of Future 2)

As proven within the picture above, the Amp might be discovered proper on the finish of the trail.

VI) Europa.Eventide.Dome.Catwalk

Spawn on the Eventide Ruins waypoint and head left inside the primary cave you see. You’ll then be beneath a dome construction with a catwalk surrounding the higher stage.

Cave to the Amp (Picture by way of Future 2)

Hop onto the catwalk and search for the Amp situated right here.

